Helldivers 2 is Coming to Xbox Consoles This Summer
After its initial release on PC and PlayStation in February 2024, Helldivers 2 is making its way to Xbox Series X|S on August 26, 2025. The critically acclaimed co-op shooter, developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and Nixxes Software, is currently available for pre-order on the platform.
According to the Xbox Wire blog post, this version of Helldivers 2 will support crossplay, keeping it consistent with PlayStation and PC. The post already highlights the game director's on this platform-specific release:
“We know gamers have been asking for this for some time and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game. We have so much more in store for the future months and years – and the more players we have the more stories we can tell! The fight for Super Earth has only just begun.”- Mikael Eriksson, Helldivers 2 Director
How To Pre-Order Helldivers On Xbox Series X|S?
You can pre-purchase Helldivers 2 by visiting the official store page on Xbox.com. Here, you can buy the Standard Edition for $39.99 and the Super Citizen Edition for $59.99. As a reminder, the Super Citizen Edition includes the base game, Warbound Token, and the following in-game items:
- ‘DP-53 Savior of the Free’ Armour Set
- ‘Will of the People’ Cape
- 'MP-98 Knight’ Weapon
- Super Citizen Status
- Stratagem Hero Ship Game
You'll also receive the following three armor sets as a bonus for pre-ordering the game:
- 'TR-7 Ambassador of the Brand' - Promotional armor made by SUMY Corp. as part of a highly successful marketing campaign for frozen yogurt.
- 'TR-62 Knight' - Crafted to deliver Justice to the darkest crevices of the galaxy.
- 'TR-9 Cavalier of Democracy' - Bearers of this armor ride no equine mount, but are nonetheless borne to battle atop the trusty steed of Liberty.
Esports Impact: Speedruns And A Potentially Competitive Scene
There's no denying the monumental success Helldivers 2 saw when it first came out, amassing over 450,000 concurrent players on Steam. While the developers openly expressed they want the game to focus on cooperative play rather than competition, many fans have pointed out its esports potential, and Helldivers 2 certainly has the mechanics and player base.
The competitive scene may not be as popular yet, but the Helldivers 2 speedrunning community is still alive and well. Some of the game's top speedrunning records are only a few months old, so its release on Xbox can definitely reignite further interest and open up the scene to a whole new community.