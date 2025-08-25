What Time Can You Play the Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST Update?
Halo is one of the godfathers of modern esports, kicking off its franchise over 2 decades ago with Halo: Combat Evolved. Now, Halo is partnering up with fresh release Helldivers 2 to release a cosmetic set fusing the two games' gritty universes. When does the set release, how much does it cost, what does it contain and what does it mean for the esports industry? Let's recap everything Helldivers 2 players should know.
Helldivers 2 Announces Halo Legendary Warbond Set
On August 19 2025, Helldivers 2 announced a fresh collaboration that would celebrate its Xbox Series X|S launch. A partnership with Halo would let players collect the game's most famous weapons, armor cosmetics and other themed goodies in a Legendary Warbond. A YouTube trailer showcased the items in-game, displaying a fusion of the two shooter titles' aesthetics.
What's in the Helldivers 2 x Halo Legendary Warbond Set?
The upcoming Helldivers 2 x Halo Legendary Warbond set includes a variety of ODST (Obedient Democracy Support Troopers) cosmetics. These range from armor sets to weapon skins, and players can use them in their Helldivers 2 games.
- MA5C Assault Rifle
- M7S SMG
- M90A Shotgun
- M6C/SOCOM Pistol
- A-9 Helljumper Armor
- A-35 Recon Armor
- Feet First Armor Passive Armor
- Honored Heirloom Cape
- Eye of the Clandestine Cape
- ODST Player Cards
- "Rookie" Title
- Mean Green Vehicle Pattern
When Will the Helldivers 2 x Halo Set Release?
Helldivers 2's collab with Halo will arrive on the same day as its Xbox Series X|S release. Tuesday, August 26 is the date to watch. According to the official PlayStation blog covering the release, the update will go live at 8am ET. It will launch at the same time globally, so here is the time zone conversiont o know when you can jump in to Halo meets Helldivers in your local time.
- Eastern Time - 8am ET
- Pacific Time - 5am PT
- British Standard Time - 1pm BST
- Central Europe Time - 2pm CEST
How to Get the Helldivers 2 x Halo Set
Players can purchase the Helldivers 2 x Halo Legendary Warbond through the in-game Acquisitions Center. Helldivers 2's Warbonds are similar to other title's Battlepasses. After paying to unlock a Premium mode with new content, gamers can progress through tiers by playing the game and gaining XP. Each tier unlocks a specific reward. Notably, Warbonds don't expire, so users can take as much time as they need to complete their Halo collection.
How Much Does the Helldivers 2 x Halo Set Cost?
The Helldivers 2 x Halo Legendary Warbond costs 1,500 Super Credits. Players can either find these credits through in-game opportunities or purchase them separately for real money through a currency shop.
What Does This Mean in the Esports and Gaming Industry?
While much of mainstream culture considers esports a relatively new phenomenon, the industry has decades of history. Every modern title draws inspiration from its predecessors: the original Warcraft mod that would become DOTA 2 (and later lend a similar format to League of Legends) launched in 2003, and modern FPS like VALORANT share formatting with the Counter-Strike series.
Halo is one of the oldest esports around, with its original title Halo: Combat Evolved dropping in 2001. It has since sparked over twenty years of competition, with consistent player engagement throughout the 2000s and 2010s. In recent years, Halo esports engagement has significantly dropped, but the franchise is investing heavily in big-name collaborations and brand presence.
For example, Halo took a starring role in Fortnite's most recent "Shock N' Awesome" season. The two games are squadding up to release a set of Spartan skins, paying homage to Halo's iconic space soldiers. The drop earned a generally positive reception from the Fortnite community and tied into the Season's alien invasion theme.
Another Halo partnership will further draw attention to the game's community. If Helldivers 2 x Halo builds excitement towards possible new releases, it could help revitalize Halo esports enthusiasm and restore one of the oldest titles in the industry to prominence.
Plus, this may indicate a shift in Bungie's strategies: earlier this year, the company prioritized promoting its new extraction shooter Marathon, which fell short of netizens' expectations and drew some backlash. Halo could see a resurgence as Bungie's tried-and-true main franchise.