Reviews Are In: Silksong Is Everything We Wanted It To Be
Hollow Knight Silksong is out, and it has already left a mark. Mere seconds after its release, the game broke all the major storefronts, as the servers were literally unable to handle the sheer number of people trying to buy it. It garnered more than 500k concurrent players on Steam and became one of the biggest releases of the year, but is it worth all this hype?
Silksong had no pre-orders, nor did Team Cherry share any reviewer keys, so the game released with 0 reviews and scores. However, at the time of writing, it has been almost 24 hours since the release, and the reviews have started coming in. Below, we have shared the opinions of reputable publications as well as our own thoughts on the game, to give you an idea of how Silksong turned out to be amidst all the hype and expectations.
A Game That Demands Your Full Attention
Christian Donlan of Eurogamer describes Hollow Knight: Silksong as a triumph of situational awareness, which wants you to look at every nook and cranny, explore every corner, break every secret wall, and completely immerse yourself in this mystical world.
Donlan had put a lot of focus on the game’s impressive attention to detail, a trait that Team Cherry has always been known for. From scattered rosary beads (Silksong’s main currency) to bosses that are hidden in secret corners of the map, the game demands players to lean in, shoulders tensed, and fully immerse themselves.
He writes, “I almost suspected a lot of this. Of course I knew that Silksong would be one of those games you have to really lean in to play, the kind that sees your whole body tilted towards the screen.” The extended development time, he notes, made the game richer than just bigger.
However, it comes with a cost, says the reviewer. Donlan recounts being “absolutely exhausted” after a session, having poured everything into the experience. However, fortunately for him, this only helped his sleep problem, as Donlan recalls, “Last night I slept beautifully. And dreamt of caverns, and bugs, and secrets that were hidden beneath my feet.”
An Evolution Of The Original With Some Wrinkles
Oscar Taylor-Kent of GamesRadar declares Silksong a worthy successor that lives up to its feverish hype, delivering a thrilling, occasionally imperfect Metroidvania experience. Hornet’s journey through Pharloom, as she makes her way to the top to fight a mind-robbing curse, completely flips the original Hollow Knight’s downward plunge.
Taylor-Kent praises Hornet’s agile moveset, noting, “Hornet’s jump is noticeably lighter and easier to control, and she can mantle ledges when approaching from the side.” Her sprint skill and ability to jump while mantling allow players to blitz through vertical shafts, making traversal much more fluid than the original, especially in areas like Deep Docks with lava waterfalls. The diagonal dive attack, replacing The Knight’s pogo strike, is “extremely satisfying to chain” but less precise for platforming.
Taylor-Kent notes, “Even this many hours in, I still feel like I’m frequently overshooting or undershooting the dive attack in lengthier sequences.” Aggressive enemies, from bile-spewing crawlers to grappling pilgrims, are fairly challenging, but hordes of flying foes on narrow ascents feel too much.
The reviewer also talks about the fact that players have to trek back from checkpoints to their spot of death to retrieve their money, which can become frustrating in tough encounters and certain parts of the maps, like the visually cluttered ant-based arenas.
Despite these flaws, Taylor-Kent loves Pharloom’s quirky residents, sidequests like granting wishes, and charm upgrades for buildcrafting. He concludes, “Hollow Knight: Silksong makes me feel like I’m playing Hollow Knight for the first time again,” eager to dive deeper into its less sprawling but vibrant world.
A Hostile Yet Captivating Pharloom
Alana Hagues of Nintendo Life shared the staff's impressions of the game. Ollie Reynolds, less enamored with the original, finds Hornet’s agility and visual details more engaging, though he notes it feels like “more Hollow Knight” initially.
Jim Norman, a Hollow Knight enthusiast, enjoys the familiar yet tweaked mechanics but struggles with Hornet’s diagonal slash and new Bind button, saying, “I have lost so much health in my first two hours through forgetting that my faithful Down Slash is now more of a Diagonal Slash.”
PJ O’Reilly praises the atmospheric depth, comparing a cave to “something H.R. Giger has been hiding in the back of his garden,” also noting how the great eShop crash delayed his access.
Alana Hagues highlights Pharloom’s hostility, with enemies dealing two-mask damage early on and hazards like spikes and lava. She says, “Pharloom’s music is hauntingly beautiful and ethereal,” crediting Christopher Larkin’s score for its reflective tone. She also adds, “Silksong feels a lot harder right out of the gate,” with environmental traps catching players off guard.
Our Thoughts On The Game
I have been one of the loyal fans who have been waiting for the game for the last six years with my clown wig on. Waiting for the game had become so normal and expected that the day it was announced felt abnormal. Alongside millions of others, I had no words to explain the feeling when I saw the September 4 date slowly appearing on the dark screen.
But enough of the Silksanity, how’s Silksong? After spending 2 hours on Steam, getting constantly denied by the crashes and errors, I finally managed to get the game and put in some hours into it. The first issue that I faced was that my controller was out of juice, so I had to opt to play on my keyboard while it charged, and it was a disaster. The control scheme for the keyboard is absolutely horrendous. So if you are planning to play the game on a mouse and keyboard, don’t.
But once my controller was powered, and I played the game as it was intended, I was at a loss for words once again. Never have I witnessed a game so true to all the trailer and promises it had shared with the audience. Pharloom was everything I was expecting it to be.
I got lost in the moss-layered world. I was intrigued by the bone structures that were straight out of Angel’s Egg. I felt mesmerized every time I heard a character singing. Speaking of singing characters, the moment I laid my eyes on Sherma, I knew who was going to become my favorite character in the game.
However, not everything was perfect for me. Other than the nightmare keyboard controls, I wasn’t a big fan of the new diagonal down attack. Also, it seemed a little unnecessary that I had to buy pins to use on the map. Yes, in Silksong, if you want to pin the position of a bench or a point of interest on the map, you will have to buy individual pins to do it.
But keeping the complaints aside, Silksong is good, it's very good! Even in the limited hours I have had in the game so far, I could feel the care and love that has been put into making it. Even right now, while I am writing this, all I can think about is when I will be finished and go back to playing the game!
In short, despite some minor drawbacks, Hollow Knight Silksong is successful at being the game that fans deserved after all their waiting.
Esports Impact
The success of Silksong will have a far-reaching impact on the games industry as a whole, particularly for smaller teams taking their time to make something truly great. From highly competitive speed games to indie fighting games or smaller scale esports, Silksong has helped to redefine expectations on sequel strategy, dev timelines and resources, and the ability for a game to actually deliver on the insane level of hype this game created.