Hollow Knight Silksong Takes Down Steam Within Seconds of Launch
After six years, Silksong was finally released, and it didn’t even take minutes to break Steam. Multiple reports are pouring all over the internet as fans manically click on the refresh button to purchase the game, only to be met with an error screen. However, according to the reports, Steam is not the only victim; multiple storefronts are struggling to maintain the crowd.
Silksong Breaks Steam Mere Seconds After Launch
Just like millions of other fans, I also had my cursor ready on the Steam page of Silksong. However, as soon as the clock hit the release window, the Steam page crashed. I restarted the store, only to be greeted by a sad green alien saying something went wrong. I tried refreshing the page multiple times, but it was all in vain.
On social media, multiple similar reports are pouring in as people are expressing their frustration with not being able to purchase the game. Honesty, with over 5 million wishlists on Steam and six years of in-depth development, a response like this for Silksong is nothing but unexpected.
Related Article: Is Donkey Kong Bananza a Game of the Year Contender? Review Roundup
Many fans expressed their frustration, calling out the storefronts, asking why, despite being aware of the hype surrounding the game, adequate precautions weren't taken to funnel in the massive spike in traffic on the launch day of Silksong, causing so many issues with purchase.
At the time of writing, there is no workaround or official acknowledgment made by the storefronts. The users have no other options but to wait and keep refreshing until the store successfully processes their purchase.
Esports Impact
The moment Silksong's official release date was announced the race began to become the first speedrunner to put up a solid world record time. Streamers cleared their scheduled today to marathon the game. At time of writing, the Silksong category on Twitch has over 350K viewers hungry to devour the content of the few streamers who were able to get the game before the crash.
It will be a full day of speedrun experts trying to balance the need to clear the game quickly, and taking the time to discover exploits and optimizations to actively improve the run as they experience the game for the first time. The modern speedrunning era has never seen a game more popular as a speed title before it even launched, except perhaps Mario Odyssey or Donkey Kong Bananza.
Already, just moments after launch and even with the immediate store page issues, Hollow Knight Silksong sits at Overwhelmingly Positive with over 500 reviews and climbing.