Hollow Knight Silksong Takes Down Steam Within Seconds of Launch

Silksong finally launched after six years—and within seconds, it crashed Steam and other storefronts.

Rituraj Halder

...and nobody was surprised
...and nobody was surprised / via team cherry

After six years, Silksong was finally released, and it didn’t even take minutes to break Steam. Multiple reports are pouring all over the internet as fans manically click on the refresh button to purchase the game, only to be met with an error screen. However, according to the reports, Steam is not the only victim; multiple storefronts are struggling to maintain the crowd. 

Silksong Breaks Steam Mere Seconds After Launch

Just like millions of other fans, I also had my cursor ready on the Steam page of Silksong. However, as soon as the clock hit the release window, the Steam page crashed. I restarted the store, only to be greeted by a sad green alien saying something went wrong. I tried refreshing the page multiple times, but it was all in vain. 

error screen
via steam

On social media, multiple similar reports are pouring in as people are expressing their frustration with not being able to purchase the game. Honesty, with over 5 million wishlists on Steam and six years of in-depth development, a response like this for Silksong is nothing but unexpected. 

Many fans expressed their frustration, calling out the storefronts, asking why, despite being aware of the hype surrounding the game, adequate precautions weren't taken to funnel in the massive spike in traffic on the launch day of Silksong, causing so many issues with purchase.

At the time of writing, there is no workaround or official acknowledgment made by the storefronts. The users have no other options but to wait and keep refreshing until the store successfully processes their purchase. 

The moment Silksong's official release date was announced the race began to become the first speedrunner to put up a solid world record time. Streamers cleared their scheduled today to marathon the game. At time of writing, the Silksong category on Twitch has over 350K viewers hungry to devour the content of the few streamers who were able to get the game before the crash.

It will be a full day of speedrun experts trying to balance the need to clear the game quickly, and taking the time to discover exploits and optimizations to actively improve the run as they experience the game for the first time. The modern speedrunning era has never seen a game more popular as a speed title before it even launched, except perhaps Mario Odyssey or Donkey Kong Bananza.

Already, just moments after launch and even with the immediate store page issues, Hollow Knight Silksong sits at Overwhelmingly Positive with over 500 reviews and climbing.

RITURAJ HALDER

Rituraj Halder is a writer for Esports on SI specializing in sports games and emerging esports. He is a lifelong gamer who has poured thousands of hours into titles like League of Legends, RuneScape, and his current obsession, Marvel Rivals. Like many League fans, his love for esports began the moment he saw Faker play, though over time he’s found new favorites like Zika and Viper. Over his career, Rituraj has contributed to respected outlets such as Sportskeeda, Fansided, and PFSN while also building a voice in indie gaming communities. Beyond gaming, he enjoys reading, playing DnD, writing stories, and performing with local theater groups.

