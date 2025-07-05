Hololive Vtubers Head Back to Dodger Stadium Tonight for Livestream Event
With the rave reviews of their first collaboration, Los Angeles and Hololive are joining forces once again.
July 5th, the Dodgers will be hosting the Houston Astros on the field. Around the stadium will be the second annual Hololive Night at Dodger Stadium.
Last year, on the same date, the first Hololive event was a success, with thousands of Hololive fans and baseball fans coming together in LA. Included in the event were hololive talents Hoshimachi Suisei, Usada Pekora, and Gawr Gura, who appeared in multiple videos on the jumbotron, along with special merchandise being sold, and Gura leading the seventh-inning rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."
This year's second night will have some new things baseball and hololive fans can look forward in participating in.
Related Article: McLaren F1 Announces New Partnership With Sonic Ahead of Racing Game Launch
What to Expect with Second hololive Night
For the first time, a VTuber livestream will take place within Dodger Stadium, coming and going. There will once again be merchandise featuring Dodgers and hololive designs for fans to purchase in gift shops throughout the stadium. The game will be broadcast live on Hololive English's official YouTube channel. Across the stadium, there will be cutouts of the hololive talent and there will be food and drinks in the stadium that are Hololive-themed.
This year, three different hololive English talents will be attending the game in real-time: Ninomae Ina'nis, IRyS, and Koseki Bijou. All three will cheer on the Dodgers and collaborate to sing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the middle of the seventh inning. Fans will be able to join all three on the field, which will include a "WHO'S got the MOVES?!?!" segment where fans will dance and enjoy hololive music.
Related Article: EA Sports College Football 26 Releases Top Team Ratings in Game
Tickets for the game also offered exclusive Dodgers/Hololive production trading cards, available in packs of three. They will feature the main talents at the game in Dodger uniforms. Some fans might even get cards with the autographs of the talents.
Esports Impact
This is another example of how sports teams have no problem tapping into a whole new demographic to attract a new fan base. Last month, the San Diego Padres had Emiru come out to throw the first pitch to what was Goddess of Victory: NIKKE themed night at the game.
Earlier in the year, the Tampa Bay Rays hosted their third annual Sunburst Invitational for MLB The Show players. Whether it's anime, video games, or other industries, Major League Baseball has shown the willingness to bring different audiences to watch their sport, which will only continue to grow.
Related Article: EA Sports College Football 26 Deep Dive on Ultimate Team, Online H2H