Houston Outlaws Reportedly Shut Down, Fire All Staff and Players
The Houston Outlaws reportedly just fired its entire staff and one former employee has spoken out on the issue.
It's no secret that that competitive Overwatch has been struggling. Franchised teams, including the Outlaws, struggled to stay afloat and accused Blizzard of not upholding its end of the financial promises of being a part of the circuit. In 2018, the Houston Outlaws' parent company notoriously cut nearly 20 staff members, including Outlaws coaches and other employeees.
Eventually, the Overwatch League was shut down entirely due to lack of numbers and financial struggles. This left a lot of city-themed Overwatch 2 teams struggling to stay afloat. Some joined other Overwatch tournaments but it hasn't been the same these past few years. Now, the Houston Outlaws have let go all remaining members.
Houston Outlaws Organization Nearing Its End
Content creator Lordenzo shared a tweet on X that seemed to confirm that everyone at the Houston Outlaws has been fired. This includes staff, creators, and players. Lordenzo went on to say that the owners are selling the franchise and it's "GG" from here.
In the same tweet, Lordenzo accused the Houston Outlaws of mistreating him during his time on the organization. Lordenzo was signed in 2020 as a small content creator as part of a program the Outlaws had at the time. It seemed promising back then but Lordenzo has since come out with allegations against the org.
"Outaws staff used me as a scapegoat in everything bad. And I mean everything," he said. "From negative press to completely leaving Overwatch, I know Outlaws fans of old thought I was ruining everything, but it wasn't the case at all."
Lordenzo went on to claim that he pitched the idea of getting an Overwatch Champions Series team three times but it was always turned down. He also attempted to keep making Overwatch 2 content but that was also impossible. He accused the company of having "corporate egos" and said projects were often sabotaged and staff were "thrown under the bus."
He added: "COO and operations held half the budget to do absolutely nothing."
The Houston Outlaws have not come forward to make a comment on the organization shutting down or on any negative accusations towards the way the company was run. On X, the org has been sharing updates on Esports World Cup and content creators, even signing a new team for a racing game. It's unclear if they will announce a shut down or cease making content.