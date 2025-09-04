How Did Daredevil Get Superpowers in Marvel Rivals?
Almost a year after its release, Marvel Rivals finally announced one of the most demanded and anticipated heroes, Daredevil, for its roster, and instead of unanimous praise, the hero is witnessing a lot of confusion and criticism from the fans. But why did Marvel take such a bold path for one of its most popular heroes, and is it actually too far from the source?
Who Is Dizang And How Is Daredevil Related To Him In Marvel Rivals?
In the Season 4 announcement trailer, we saw Angela, another new character that will be added to the roster, calling Daredevil Dizang, the Devil of the Eighth City. However, this wasn’t the only strange thing about Daredevil in the trailer; in the animation, he was going toe to toe with Angela, who is a godly being, without any special tech or aid.
And the climax of the trailer blew everyone away when Matt literally did a Devilman pose and unleashed a mystical entity from his body. This apparently raised a lot of eyebrows as people were generally very confused about how a street-level character like Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, could use such godly powers and fight individuals like Angela.
How Did Daredevil Get New Powers to Fight Angela in Marvel Rivals?
While we don’t have a concrete answer, looking at the hints and available information, it is highly likely that Daredevil is possessed by a godly being named Dizang. In Chinese mythology, Dizang is a god very closely associated with the hells. In folklore, it is said that Dizang frees souls from the torment of hell, and he won’t accept his accession until all the souls are freed from their suffering.
As the new season focuses on the themes of Heaven and Hell, it is very fitting that two characters revealed so far represent both sides. Angela descends from the heavens, and Daredevil, possessed and powered by Dizang, the protector of hell, rises to confront her, refusing to kneel before a false angel like her.
Previously, Matt was teased in the game as a judge of souls. He was seen in the “Nowhere Else to Run Gallery Card”, judging sinners like Hela, who seeks atonement after Knull’s defeat.
Is it comic-accurate?
Being possessed by godly entities is nothing new for the Scarlet Devil. In comics, Matt was possessed by an entity named The Beast when he took the leadership of the ninja assassin cult called The Hand. This entity turned Matt into a walking nightmare with real horns and a black costume. While he was never possessed by Dizang in the comics, it is not too outrageous, as he already has a history of being used by Gods, just like Moonknight.
Everything We Know About Daredevil’s Gameplay
Though Daredevil’s role is unconfirmed, it is highly likely that he is the 23rd Duelist, joining Blade and The Phoenix. So far, there have been leaks that suggest that Daredevil's passive lets him detect enemies behind walls, similar to Punisher’s recon. Other than that, speculations suggest that Matt will be a close-range attacker like Wolverine and have a special ability to mask the footsteps of stealth characters.
He may also possess his grappling hook, which will give him some extra mobility. His special will most likely be a massive surge of power as he unleases the full power of Dizang, shouting, “Let The Devil Out,” giving him increased speed, attack, and special powers for a brief period. Keep in mind, all of this information is based on leaks and speculation; the abilities can be drastically different once released.
Potential Impact on Esports
Daredevil’s Season 4.5 release as a Duelist could disrupt Marvel Rivals’ esports meta during Ignite Stage 2, starting September 11, 2025, across Asia, China, EMEA, Americas, and Oceania.
His passive, letting him detect enemies behind walls, counters divers like Magik, Wolverine, and can be quite effective in spotting the pesky octopuses left by Namor. His potential mobility and mid-to-close range damage potential could be very effective in K’un-Lun: Heart of Heaven’s new convergence map.
With 23 Duelists, Daredevil’s unique kit could counter Vanguards like Angela, whose Divine Armory Team-Up with Thor boosts area damage. Buffs to Moon Knight and Blade, alongside nerfs to Captain America and Black Panther, shift the meta toward mobile Duelists, favoring Daredevil’s playstyle.
His potential ultimate, enhancing damage and speed, could dominate objective modes, but roster saturation may challenge his pick rates unless his synergy with new Team-Ups proves viable.