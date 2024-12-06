How Do Assemble Codes Work in Marvel Rivals?
Marvel Rivals is a game about teamwork, friendship, and unlocking cool content while you battle with your favorite heroes and villains. Your unique Assemble Code will help you along that journey.
Right when the game launches you will start seeing cool cosmetics like skins for each Marvel Rivals hero that can be unlocked using Units—the game’s main currency. You
What is an Assemble Code in Marvel Rivals?
An Assemble Code is basically Marvely Rivals’ take on a refferal code, meaning it is used to reward players who invite more people to try out the game for a set period of time.
If a player enters your AssemblAssemble Code and then plays Marvel Rivals up until they reach at least Level 10, you will be able to claim 500 Units for free. This can only be claimed once, but it is an easy way to get some Units early while you try and get a group together to play the game.
Related Article: How Much do MCU Skins Cost in Marvel Rivals?
How to Find Your AssemblAssemble Code in Marvel Rivals
Once you launch Marvel Rivals, navigate to the small cog icon for the Settings menu in the top right corner of the screen. From there, open the Community tab and scroll to the Hero Assembly Event icon.
This is where you will find your Assemble Code, however, it only unlocks once you reach level five. That means you will need to play a handful of games to get your code before you can send it off to friends and hopefully get those Units.
Once the player who uses your Assembly Code reaches level 10, you can go back to this menu to claim the 500 Units reward. You can have multiple players using you Assembly Code, however, the reward can only be claimed once.
How to Enter an AssemblAssemble Code in Marvel Rivals
Unfortunately, Marvel Rivals doesn’t do a good job explaining the Assemble Code feature and, by the time you reach the game’s main menu, it is too late to enter one.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Year 1 Roadmap
Unlike Bundle Codes, which give you access to exclusive items released outside of the game via things like giveaways, AssemblAssemble Codes can only be entered by new players who are launching the game for the first time. Right before you create a nickname for yourself, there is an option to enter an AssemblAssemble Code. After that point, you can no longer enter one.