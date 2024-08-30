How Many Subscribers Has Dr Disrespect Lost?
Herschel "Dr Disrespect" Beahm has been planning a return and all of his fans may still be there to welcome him back.
Dr Disrespect has continued to be a popular content creator even after getting banned from Twitch back in 2020. That is, until a former Twitch employee revealed the reason he was banned. On X, they claimed the Two-Time had DMd a minor on the streaming platform and even tried to meet them at TwitchCon that year.
Fans came to Dr Disrespect's aid until the streamer shot out a straightforward tweet that admitted to messaging a minor. While he denied it became more than a little inappropriate, it was enough to make the streaming community shun him. But Dr Disrespect claimed he'd be coming back despite the haters.
The past few weeks, Dr Disrespect has been teasing a potential return with social media clues and has even deleted the controversial tweet. Despite the horrific admissions, did Dr Disrespect lose fans?
Dr Disrespect YouTube Subscribers After Controversy
Right now, Doc has 4.6 million subscribers on YouTube.
If it doesn't sound like he lost subscribers despite the controversy and YouTube demonetizing his channel you'd be correct.
Before Dr Disrespect admitted to messaging a minor, the YouTuber gained at least 10,000 subscribers a month. Some months in 2023 he even saw over 70,000 new subscribers in just 30 days, according to Social Blade.
When it was revealed that Dr Disrespect acted inappropriately with a minor back in June, the content creator lost 70,000. In July, he lost 30,000 more. Despite losing 100K subscribers in the past few months, that wasn't too much in the grand scheme of things for someone with millions of subs.
In the last 30 days, Dr Disrespect has generated 50% fewer views, however. This is most likely due to Doc having not made a video since June, right before the drama ensued.
Seems like his fans haven't really left him and are awaiting his possible return. But it's currently unclear when and where Dr Disrespect will actually make his appearance. Since he's demonetized on YouTube, fans speculate that he will move platforms.