How Many Subscribers Has MrBeast Lost?
YouTuber James "MrBeast" Donaldson has been under a lot of scrutiny over recent controversies but is he losing subscribers due to the accusations?
Once considered YouTube's golden creator thanks to his philanthropic efforts, MrBeast has been hit hard with tons of allegations after fans starting digging more into his private life once he claimed he wasn't aware of Ava Tyson's behavior. Since then, former employees have come forward to accuse him of faking giveaways, fixing his contests, treating people badly during his TV show taping, and even torturing some video participants.
As MrBeast has started deleting contents, sending out cease and desists, and doing brand damage control, has the YouTuber started to lose fans?
Is MrBeast Losing YouTube Subscribers?
Sort of.
MrBeast still has 310,000,000 subscribers, which still has him at his record-breaking subscriber count. But his channel hasn't been growing at the same rate as it was before the controversies. He had 12 million less subscribers than previous months, meaning he also made almost $700K less last month and saw 153 million less views.
While his subscriber count has still climbed higher, he has lost some subscribers and gained less than he usually would. This means that MrBeast's brand definitely took a hit but his videos are still getting tens of millions of views, meaning fans are still hooked on his larger-than-life content despite the controversies.