How Marvel Rivals Battle Pass Works — Skin Prices, Bundles
Marvel Rivals is set to launch in just a couple days. The Overwatch-style 6v6 competitive hero shooter using the comic book world's most iconic characters has a lot of hype to live up to. With Overwatch 2 players frustrated at the game as a whole, there is a huge opportunity for Marvel Rivals to sweep in and secure a massive player base.
There is tons of content planned for Marvel Rivals in year 1 and fans are certainly excited about that. One other thing many fans have been excited about is the plethora of iconic comic outfits and costumes that they'll be able to put on their favorite heroes in the game.
These costumes will, of course, not be free and as it turns out, are going to cost players a pretty penny. Let's take a look the Marvel Rivals monetization system broken down bit by bit.
What Can Be Purchased With Real Money In Marvel Rivals?
Marvel Rivals is completely free-to-play with no pay-to-win aspects whatsoever. Every hero in the game is available to all for free as soon as they're launched.
As you know, Marvel Rivals is free to download and heroes, maps, and other gameplay elements are completely free. We will be charging for cosmetics that will provide only visual changes, with no stat bonuses or pay-to-win elements.- Marvel Rivals developers, Dev Talk 07
Hero skins are going to be the primary means of making money for the developers, so expect lots and lots of hero skins and a high price tag. Speaking of which, let's take a look at the currency prices.
What Are The Currencies In Marvel Rivals?
There are two main currencies in Marvel Rivals: LATTICE and UNITS. Lattice is gold-colored and is the premium currency that costs real money. Units are blue and can be obtained by exchanging lattice at a 1:1 ratio, or a limited quantity can be earned for free by progressing the battle pass. A limited amount of lattice will be available through the battle pass as well, but that currency is still meant to be purchased directly.
Lattice has a standard money to in-game currency conversion:
- $1 USD = 100 lattice
- Technically, $1 USD could equate to more than 100 lattice if a more expensive bundle is purchased (i.e. $100 USD = 11,680 lattice)
What Does Purchasing A Cosmetic In Marvel Rivals Look Like?
Cosmetics in Marvel Rivals will usually be sold in bundles. Items can be purchased individually, but there is an overall discount if purchased in the bundle. A "standard bundle" as they call it, comes with five items: a hero skin, MVP animation, emote, spray, and nameplate. Check out this link to the Marvel Rivals official developer blog to see what a typical bundle will look like.
Bundle Pricing
Bundle Type
Bundle Price
Standard Epic-Quality
1,600 UNITS
Standard Epic-Quality MCU
1,800 UNITS
Standard Legendary-Quality
2,400 UNITS
What Does A Marvel Rivals Battle Pass Look Like?
As is typical, Marvel Rivals will have a battle pass with both a free and premium track. For season 0, the premium battle pass (called the Luxury Battle Pass) will cost 490 LATTICES or $5 USD. A regular full-length Marvel Rivals season battle pass will cost $10 USD which is the industry standard.
After purchasing the Luxury Battle Pass, players will be able to earn "CHRONO TOKENS" by completing tasks and playing the game. These tokens are used to buy the rewards in the battle pass.
The most important part of Marvel Rivals battle pass system is that if you purchase the luxury battle pass for a season, you can progress that battle pass in subsequent seasons. There is no pressure to finish it immediately.
Moreover, once you purchase a Luxury Battle Pass, you can continue to redeem its rewards in subsequent seasons if you don’t finish it during the current season. There’s no need to worry about not having enough time to complete it.- Marvel Rivals developers, Dev Talk 07
What Can You Get For Free In Marvel Rivals?
As mentioned, every hero in the game is free. All actual gameplay related content is free. Every game mode, map, hero, etc. That is all free and will always be free. Only cosmetics can be purchased. There are ways to earn some cosmetics for free, as well.
The free battle pass will contain one epic-quality skin and a bunch of other random goodies. The developers also mentioned achievements and events that will reward free costumes and other cosmetic items. Players will also be able to earn free UNITS to purchase premium skins. It remains to be seen how quickly (or more likely slowly) UNITS can be earned for free. There does appear to be an emphasis on allowing dedicated players to be rewarded for their playtime with free cosmetic rewards.
