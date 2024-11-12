How Old are Jinx and Vi in Arcane Season 2?
Arcane Season Two has officially been released as fans of the show have been able to witness the estranged relationship between Vi and Jinx become more distant.
It’s only been a few days since the first act of Arcane Season 2 was released and fans have quickly applauded the show’s stunning start as the acclaimed animated series is number one in over 60 countries. Fans have been thrust back into the world of Piltover and Zaun to several new characters, exceptional art, and of course, familial drama.
However, many Arcane fans are wondering how old Jinx and Vi are in Season 2. Here is everything that we know about the current timeline of Arcane Season 2 and how old our two main characters would be in the current season.
When does Season 2 of Arcane Take Place?
Arcane has been known to utilize timeskips to further drive the storyline forward. In Season One Act One, fans were introduced to both Powder and Vi trying to survive the world of Zaun.
However, there is no timeskip between the final episode of Season One and the start of Season Two. Arcane Season Two thrusts viewers right back into the climactic end of the first season as the characters are forced to deal with the aftermath of Jinx’s rocket that blew up. This means that the age of the two sisters is determinant on the initial time skip that took place in Season One.
How Old is Vi in Arcane Season 2?
Vi is around 21-23 years old at the start of Arcane Season 2.
Arcane showriter Amanda Overton revealed on X that Vi was around 14-16 years old at the start of the Arcane series.
In the series, Vi revealed that she was held in prison for around seven years following the events of the Arcane Season One Act One finale. This time skip is what places Vi at her current age range of an early-20s former Zaunite trying to deal with grief and her estranged sister.
Overton also revealed that Vi is around the same age as Caitlyn for fans of their budding relationship throughout the course of the series.
How Old is Jinx in Arcane Season 2?
Jinx is approximately between the ages of 15 and 19 in Arcane Season Two. Thus making her a few years younger than Vi.
The exact age for Jinx is currently unknown as the cast of Arcane themselves have provided varying age ranges for how old Jinx was at the start of Arcane.
However, the range is based on the initial timeskip that occurs at the end of Arcane Season One Act I and the start of Act II which is seven years.
According to Jinx’s voice actor, Ella Purnell, in an interview with Screen Rant, her age at the start of Arcane was nine years old. However, in the same tweet revealing Vi’s age, Overton revealed that she estimates Powder, Jinx’s name at the start of Arcane, to be around 11-12 years old. Still, either age range would place Jinx as a mid to late-teen Zaunite dealing with grief while also trying to survive in the dangerous underworld of Zaun.
In the end, tensions are at an all-time high for the estranged sisters as Arcane Season 2 has already provided glimpses of the familial drama that is set to grow even more.
When does Arcane Season Two Come Out?
Arcane fans can now watch the first three episodes of Arcane following its release on November 9, 2024. Meanwhile, the next set of episodes will be available for viewing starting on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 12am PT.
