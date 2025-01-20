How Powerful is the Nintendo Switch 2? System Specs Leaked
The Switch 2 is real, and we have seen it, but Nintendo is holding out on sharing key information about its new console for now. We still don’t have confirmation on how powerful the Switch 2 is compared to other current hardware, however.
Nintendo officially revealed the Switch 2 on Jan. 16, showing off the hybrid console’s new design, a few features, and teasing a new Mario Kart game. Other than that, we are going to be waiting until April for more concrete information on the hardware—meaning we are still using leaked information to compare specs.
Nintendo Switch 2 Spec Leaks, How Powerful Is It?
We do not know the exact hardware specifications for the Switch 2, however, thanks to multiple leaks over the last three years we have a solid idea of how powerful the console will be. More official information for the console will be shared starting on April 2 with a new Nintendo Direct.
Based on what we know, the Switch 2 will run on a version of Nvidia’s T239 processor custom-made for the console that would put the system’s floor for performance at around a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. There is a small chance the Switch 2 can reach the performance of an Xbox Series S, though several analysts have noted it is unlikely to reach even a PS4 Pro based on what have currently seen through the leaks.
Digital Foundry goes deep in the weeds for what this leaked motherboard means for exact specs, noting that a potential Samsung chip being used inside would lead to “clock speeds will be lower and power efficiency won't be as good” for the Switch 2 compared to PC handhelds like a Steam Deck. But, because the processor is designed specifically for the console, it will likely have different, more specific benchmarks compared to the ones speculated right now.
The main thing of note is how deep learning super sampling (DLSS) could be used with the processor to upscale games to higher frame rates and resolutions, and to what extent the Switch 2 can support that practically on the hardware. This is something that Nintendo recently filed a patent for and is clearly looking into in various ways that might be dynamic to the hybrid console’s needs.
Digital Foundry ran some tests using comparable benchmarks to the leaked Switch 2 details and showed that 4k upscaling would likely not be happening even when docked, though lower resolution titles running at 30 frames per second could easily be brought up to 1080p and even 1440p. The DF team also notes this is something to keep in mind for any ports from current consoles, which would likely target 30 fps on Switch 2.
As for other internals, multiple reliable leaks point to the Switch 2 having 12GB of RAM for memory to pair with 256GB UFS 3.1 of internal storage. That is a huge upgrade from the Switch’s 4GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Support for expanded storage via microSD cards of varying sizes should also still be present.
The updated Joy-Con designs that look to use magnetic locks along with some new layouts could also completely swap to Hall Effect joysticks, which would eliminate the possibility of Joy-Con drift.
Those new Joy-Cons were shown off in the official reveal trailer, along with the Switch 2’s updated kickstand and different ports. We should learn more about how the console will perform in April’s Nintendo Direct alongside various hands-on demonstrations that you can attend to try a Switch 2 out for yourself.