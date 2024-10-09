How to Beat Great Ape Vegeta in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Great Ape Vegeta has always been a pain for every single person who has ever picked up a Dragon Ball game. From spamming Galick Guns and “mouth beams” to withstanding any of your rush attacks, Great Ape Vegeta is a menacing boss that has frustrated the entire Dragon Ball community. In just a short window, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has continued this trend as many are flocking to forums and websites to figure out how to move past this boss battle and enjoy the game once more.
Here is your guide to defeating Great Ape Vegeta in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and protecting you from further rage.
How to beat Great Ape Vegeta in Sparking! Zero
Great Ape Vegeta’s defense and power are his biggest strengths. If you try and fight Great Ape Vegeta like any other opponent, you will get grabbed and overpowered. You will need roughly five punches in order to break his stance while he needs just one punch to start depleting your health extremely quickly.
That is why the key strategy to this fight is creating space from Great Ape Vegeta through special moves.
How to start the Great Ape Vegeta Fight
The beginning is arguably the most difficult part of the fight as Great Ape Vegeta as he will immediately fire off a Galick Gun right to you. While the initial instinct may make you want to rush in immediately to land a hit, hold the block button and don’t let him break your stance. Once he breaks your stance, you are free to get charged at, grabbed, and then beamed once more.
Instead, make sure your first move is to block the initial Galick Gun or try to dodge it. Once you dodge that initial beam, rush in land some basic attacks, and break his stance to create some distance.
Keep your distance
Once you launch Great Ape Vegeta, start charging your Ki while you are far away. Ideally, ensure your bar is charged up to at least four or five ticks as a Kamehameha beam will take up three ticks on its own. While it is okay to use your Kamehameha beam at three ticks in emergencies, it is highly inaccurate so having extra ticks will help you land a quick Kamehameha to maintain distance between you and Great Ape Vegeta.
The best moment to maintain accuracy is to do it when Great Ape Vegeta is charging at you as he will be flying toward the direction of your Kamehameha beam. Once that lands, Great Ape Vegeta will be flung to the ground.
From here, quickly charge another Kamehameha beam as this will land extra damage to Great Ape Vegeta and keep him on the ground.
How to push Great Ape Vegeta back
If Great Ape Vegeta cuts the gap between you two, utilize your “Perfect Smash” to send Great Ape Vegeta flying. When you land a “Perfect Smash”, immediately shoot a Kamehameha at him as he cannot dodge that hit.
You must land approximately five to six Kamehamehas to win the fight against Great Ape Vegeta. While that may seem daunting, it becomes a lot easier when he is immobile and unable to grab you at close distances. Maintain that distance and make sure you remember that the Kamehameha wave is your best friend in this fight.
Follow these steps and you will be out of the painful Saiyan saga and can continue your journey towards unlocking Goku Black in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
