How to Celebrate the 4th of July While Grinding Games
Ready to party like it's America's birthday? You don't have to leave your room to do that. Heck, you don't even need to leave your gaming chair. So forget burning in the sun by the pool and avoid having boring conversations about your abysmal dating life with your uncle or hearing comments from your aunt about your second plate of potato salad. Instead, grind your favorite video games in peace, using certain skins or maps to stay Patriotic all while just sitting in your room all day!
1. Only Play as Soldier: 76 in His Grillmaster Skin
If you are playing Ranked Overwatch 2, switch to Soldier: 76 and make sure he's wearing his Grillmaster skin. If you don't have it, buy it. You just have to. Soldier: 76 is like your older uncle who loves America and won't stop telling you to get up and something about your bootstraps and whatever. Just play every game as Grillmaster 76 and you'll feel like you're at a family BBQ with your least favorite people!
2. Only Play Fortnite as The Brat
If you're missing a BBQ to grind Fortnite for some reason, make sure you are using The Brat skin. This will turn you into a giant hotdog, reminding you of all the processed meat tubes you won't be chowing down on. And it's sort of cringe, just like your nephew saying "skibbidi toilet" unironically if you went downstairs.
3. Play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate With Items On
We know you probably forgot how to turn items on but it's time to go to the match ruleset, go to Item Switch, and select a few key items. You're going to want to make sure only Blast Box and Food are turned on. This way you can have endless explosive fireworks and a ton of food to chow down on, just like a real 4th of July block party!
4. Only Play on American Maps in Rainbow Six Siege
Pay respects to the United States' shining seas and amber waves of grain or whatever by only playing on Rainbow Six Siege maps that are based in American soil. Just like a real Patriot, you can avoid all other locations and learn nothing of them! Instead, hang out in Oregon's rustic old mills, Cambridge's stuffy colleges, and some house that could be in Los Angeles or the midwest.... All that matters is that it's in America!!!
5. Play Counter-Strike 2 Using Just Grenades
It's time to light up CS2 like illegal fireworks in a random neighborhood with car alarms going off all down the street! Don't bother using guns (although that's pretty American) and instead only use grenades so you can make your opponents feel as though they were caught in the path of a firework that your uncle accidentally tipped over while lighting it up drunk and now it's careening right toward the people watching in the front yard. They're gonna love it!