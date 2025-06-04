How to Check Your Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order or Cancellations
With the Nintendo Switch 2 now available, players around the world will receive their pre-ordered consoles, whether via pickup at a local store or shipped directly to their homes. However, there is always a chance that something could go wrong during the process, especially with the high demand for each unit.
Whether you pre-ordered at a big chain or via your local game store, it is important to check your pre-order status and ensure your Nintendo Switch 2 is still making its way to you. And if you run into an issue, there is still plenty of time to get things fixed.
How to Check Your Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order - Tips and Fixes
Regardless of where you pre-ordered your Nintendo Switch 2, the process of checking your pre-order status is almost universal. The main thing you need to do is check if the store or chain you are using has an active digital tracker for your orders or if you need to verify things through different means.
With most stores, you can easily check your pre-order status by pulling up your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order receipt via email, if you ordered it online or opted for a digital receipt when making the purchase in person. From there, the backend of the store’s website should tell you if your order is still being fulfilled and any estimated shipment dates.
Obviously, since the Switch 2 launches on June 5, the goal would be to receive your pre-ordered console and any accessories or games day-and-date. This is not likely to be the case for everyone, however.
My own Switch 2 pre-order, which I placed through Target, was initially scheduled to arrive on June 5, coinciding with the console’s global launch. Despite that, the timeframe given to me when I check the order status now gives me a range of arriving between June 6 and 11, which was a possibility listed when I purchased the console initially, but still not ideal for anyone who wants to jump right into Mario Kart World.
Related Article: Will the Nintendo Switch 2 Have an OLED Screen?
In general, if you haven’t received your Switch 2 by June 5, you should keep an eye on your pre-order status and ensure your payment option and address are accurate to make sure everything goes smoothly.
How to Check Your Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order at Target
Target pre-orders can be viewed by clicking the “View Order” link on your digital receipt, which will take you to your order history on the Target website. From there, you should be able to view the stage of your Switch 2’s shipment status, when it is scheduled to arrive, and all of the other relevant information to your purchase.
If you don’t have a digital receipt but used your Target account when purchasing the item, you can sign in to the Target website, click on your name in the upper right corner of the page, and then select your purchase history directly.
How to Check Your Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order at GameStop
GameStop follows a slightly different method to Target, though you can still view your Switch 2 pre-order by clicking the “View Order Details” of any digital receipt you received.
The GameStop website has an active Track Order button directly on its toolbar, so you don’t need to navigate around to track any outstanding shipments. You can also access your full order history by clicking on the account icon located directly above that space.
How to Check Your Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order at Best Buy
Best Buy, like the previous two storefronts, provides direct access to your Switch 2 pre-orders from your digital receipt through the official Best Buy website. If you want to access the specifics by clicking on the account drop-down and selecting purchases, where you can view your order history and pending shipments or in-store pick-ups.
How to Check Your Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order at Wal-Mart and Fix Cancelations
Every major storefront that offered Switch 2 pre-orders, barring the Nintendo website, had at least some issues with cancelations, and Wal-Mart was among the biggest platform at fault.
Hundreds of users on social media shared that their Wal-Mart pre-orders for Switch 2 were canceled at the last minutes for no reason, and this could have easily happened to your without knowing. So if you ordered a console from Wal-Mart online, you should go to your purchase history and ensure things with your pre-order are still locked in.
If you did receive a sudden cancellation on your Switch 2 pre-order with no additional details, Wal-Mart has sent out follow-up emails giving affected users a single-use link that will let them set up another pre-order to compensate for what appears to be a widespread issue. You aren’t guaranteed to get one of these links, and you should reach out to Wal-Mart support via the company’s website or phone to escalate the issue if you can’t resolve it directly.
Can You Get a Nintendo Switch 2 Without a Pre-Order?
If you didn’t get a Switch 2 pre-order ahead of launch, there are still plenty of options for you to grab one when they start hitting store shelves. Those methods might be a bit annoying and unreliable, however.
GameStop and Best Buy are both hosting midnight releases for the console, which means you can walk in and potentially grab a Switch 2 if you get there early enough. Nintendo and some retailers have been actively warning buyers about potential stock issues for the first weekend and beyond, meaning supply may not be able to meet demand as everyone rushes to buy a Switch 2.
If you want to get a Switch 2 without waiting for stores to restock, your best bet is browsing your local stores along with the major retailers and asking workers. Calling ahead could also work in your favor, as some stores might let you reserve a unit if they have one in stock so you can go pick it up.
Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order - Esports Impact
The esports impact of Switch 2 pre-orders falls entirely on what players are expecting of the console on launch.
If you wanted a Switch 2 for access to something exclusive like Mario Kart World, not getting a pre-order will keep you from accessing those games until you can get ahold of one. That could lead to you falling behind the initial competitive curve for online races and battles due to an inability to learn the new mechanics and courses through personal practice.
On the other hand, if you are just getting it to play enhanced versions of games like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you aren’t going to be hurt too much. Sure the games will run better and have more impressive visuals, but you can still play the original versions on Switch 1 until you can snag its successor.