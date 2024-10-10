How to Deflect and Reflect Beams in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
One of the most annoying aspects of any Dragon Ball video game is the random Ki Blasts and beams that poke you whenever you are trying to charge up your energy.
From Kamehamehas and Full Power Energy Waves to the impromptu Ki Blast, an energy beam to the face is never fun to deal with. Ki Blasts and energy beams have the ability to deal damage from deep ranges away which can disrupt even the best players in the world at times. However, what if you could simply avoid taking damage from these Ki Blast beams by deflecting them away from you? Or even deflect beams back at your opponent in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
Here is how you can deflect beams in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and become an elite expert at blocking Ki Blast beams.
How to Deflect and Reflect Beams in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Those who want to deflect beams away from their character can do so by holding the Ki Blast button (triangle on PlayStation 5) and the “Perception” button (circle on PlayStation 5). When this is done and you have two skill points, players can deflect those pesky beams from every hitting you
Now, if you want to reflect the ki blast at your opponent, that is a different story. If you hold the block button, the ki blast will reflect away from you. To return the beam to your opponent, press the block button before you get hit.
This method of reflecting beams will take some practice and getting used to. However, those who can learn the timing of this will be greatly advantaged in their matches. While ki blasts aren’t the most damaging projectiles, each blast is still a decent bit of damage. That small amount of damage can accumulate into yourself ending up in scenarios where you win matches by a sliver.
At the very least, just block those ki blasts moving forward. It's damage from your opponent that should not happen consistently. You will thank yourself in the future for learning the proper way to block ki blasts instead of trying to dash into the Ki Blast once more.
That is everything you need to know about Ki Blasts and Beams. Now, you are well-equipped to go back into Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Ranked and try your hand at winning more games again.Those looking to learn more about how to play Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero should check out our guides on defeating Great Ape Vegeta and how transformations, like Goku Black and Zamasu work in the game. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will officially be released on October 11, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Steam.
No matter what system you end up playing the game on, enjoy the journey of practicing the fundamentals of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.