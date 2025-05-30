How to Download the Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact Free Demo
We've still got some time before the release of the next anime tag fighter to try and live up to Dragon Ball FighterZ legacy. However, the developers of Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact want to give players an early look at the game. With a controversial visual style and price tag, and 2XKO still at least several months away, Nen Impact is going to be the biggest talking point in the FGC for the next two months. If you want to weigh in on the conversation, find out how to join in on the action below.
Is the Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact Demo Steam Only?
To download the free demo, head to the game's Steam page and scroll down to the green icon labeled "Download Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact Demo". The download should begin quickly and is free for all users.
While the PC demo is available now starting on May 30, there is no console version available at this time. The developers have said that a PlayStation 5 version of this demo will be coming soon.
Which Characters are in the Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact Demo?
Nen Impact has a huge roster that spans the full history of the Hunter x Hunter anime and manga, but only six characters will be playable in the free demo. They are as follows:
- Gon
- Killua
- Kurapika
- Netero
- Hisoka
- Leorio
These are some of the first characters revealed for the game. The list includes the main antagonist of the early arcs, Hisoka, as well as the four main characters that make up Gon's party during the hunter exam and Yorknew arc.
Can I Play Online in the Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact Demo?
Online play is unforutnately not available in this demo, so we won't get to see top players from other games squaring off like we have in recent 2XKO test phases. However, players can explore tech and mechanics, as well as try out some single player content in the following modes:
- Story Mode
- Training Mode
- Free Battle
- Tutorial
When Does Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact Release
This is likely the only demo we will get for the game as it is nearing release. Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact will release on July 17, 2025. It will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PC. There has been no word on if an upgrade for Switch 2 will be coming in the future.
Esports Impact
Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact is the first game we've seen try to build on the breakout success of Dragon Ball FighterZ in 2018. The tag fighter sold 2 million copies in its first week, eventually hitting 5 million. While the sales numbers were impressive for a fighting game by Arc System Works, its impact on the FGC far surpassed its revenue. This was the game that gave us the legendary rivalry between SonicFox and Go1. It brought titans from across the fighting game landscape like Leffen, Justin Wong, and Kazunoko together in the same game.
Unfortunately, the hype has not hit the same levels for Nen Impact so far. Dragon Ball is a far more popular property in the U.S. than Hunter x Hunter, despite the latter being regarded as one of the best modern shonen manga. What's more, the visuals for Nen Impact don't quite live up to the insane anime aesthetic of Arc Sys games.
This demo will be a critical point for the taste makers in the FGC like Justin Wong, IFC Yipes, and Sajam to get their hands on a version that is closer to completion than the lackluster trailers we've seen. Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact has the potential to be the next era of anime tag fighter, or to simply disappear like so many overpriced fighting games before it. We'll find out the answer for certain come July.