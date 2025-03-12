How to Earn Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 Twitch Drops - Rewards, Dates & Watch Time Required
As Season 1.5 keeps chugging along, Marvel Rivals is releasing another wave of Twitch Drops to entice players to spend some time watching streamers who play the game.
Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 Twitch Drops will be live for a limited period of time, giving players access to a selection of Galacta-themed cosmetics exclusive to the platform. So if you want a free Adam Warlock skin or any of the other items, here is how to get them.
Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 Twitch Drops: All Rewards, Requirements, and Times
Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 Twitch Drops will be available for all players from March 13 at 7pm PT to April 3 at 7pm PT.
In total there are three cosmetics you can unlock with these drops, all themed around the “Will of Galacta” just like previous Twitch items. This time, the items include an Adam Warlock costume and nameplate to pair with a new Galacta Spray.
Here is a full list of the Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 Twitch Drops and the amount of time you need to spend watching streams to unlock each of them.
Watch Time Needed
Rewards
30 Minutes
Adam Warlock -「Will of Galacta」Spray
One Hour
Adam Warlock -「Will of Galacta」Nameplate
Four Hours
Adam Warlock -「Will of Galacta」Costume
Once these Twitch Drop rewards are gone, they will not be made available again. NetEase Games could bring them back at some point in the future, but that is not a guarantee. For example, if you missed the Season 1 drops or even the mini-drops featured a few weeks ago, you won’t be able to obtain them any more.
If you need a good reason to tune into a broadcast, Disguised Toast is hosting a massive tournament featuring dozens of content creators on March 13. Watching the Marvel Rivals Creator Cup 2.0 for a few hours will help you knock out all three drops in one go.
How to Redeem Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 Twitch Drops
Once you open a stream with Twitch Drops for Marvel Rivals enabled, you will automatically earn progress towards the various milestones needed to unlock the exclusive cosmetics.
Collect the newest Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops by completing the following steps:
- Connect your Marvel Rivals account with your Twitch account.
- Watch any Marvel Rivals stream that has Drops enabled for a specified number of hours. (You don’t need to watch the same streamer for consecutive hours, and your progress does save when you leave a channel.)
- Claim your rewards on the Twitch Drop Inventory page and check your in-game mail to access them. (Close your game and launch it again if they don't appear.)
Rewards will hit your in-game inbox once you claim them from the Twitch Drop Inventory. They can then be equipped via the hero menus.
Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 Twitch Drops - Meta Impact
These Twitch Drops won’t affect the game in a major way, outside of giving Adam Warlock players a free skin to use while grinding ranked matches. Instead, the important thing to note about these new cosmetics is the timing of their release, which coincides with a major update for Marvel Rivals. That said, they do help incentivize viewership for the early grassroots tournaments that have sprung up like Fight Night.
Right after this activation goes live on March 13, a new update will go live in the game. This includes a rather sizable patch that features the first mid-season balance adjustments for heroes since Marvel Rivals released in December.
NetEase Games tends to hold balance adjustments for the launch of a season, but announced that key changes could be released mid-season as needed back when Season 1.5 began on Feb. 21. Human Torch, Iron Man, and Cloak & Dagger will all receive adjustments that will shake up their usage in different ways.
The Twitch Drops are just a fun addition that adds more content to this update as they release with bug fixes and the larger patch.