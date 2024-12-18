How to Get Mariah Carey in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, Free Emote
The musical talent entering Fortnite in the last few months has been exciting, as Snoop Dogg and Juice WRLD recently received their own concerts in the battle royale. Though it seems like Epic Games couldn't possibly cook up anything better than the last performance, it looks like we may see another live concert during Winterfest.
A skin and an emote have been leaked by ShiinaBR surrounding the famous musician Mariah Carey. Notably, she's known as the Queen of Christmas in many circles, so it's a perfect time to add her likeness into the wacky third-person shooter. Carey is also on the Fortnite map right now, according to SpushFNBR, so we're going to dive into exactly how to add this popular singer to your locker.
How to Get Mariah Carey in Fortnite
Mariah Carey might be more than just a skin, as she also may receive a concert during the wondrous Winterfest. According to SpushFNBR, Carey is frozen inside of an ice block directly in the center of the Chapter 6 Island. Epic Games hasn't confirmed that Carey will receive a performance, but if there's a giant version of her defrosting, then it's likely we'll get to see a dazzling show after the ice melts.
We don't yet know how much Mariah Carey will cost in the item shop, though HYPEX has shared that she may release on December 20th alongside the Winterfest fun. A skin for Carey will likely cost around 1,500 V-Bucks, although it could be higher potentially. The action-packed swords may be covered in snow, but everyone will stop their intense battles to listen to Mariah Carey sing All I Want For Christmas Is You.
A dance themed around the iconic Christmas classic is on its way into Fortnite as well, which we know thanks to HYPEX, Wensoing, and ThatPumpkinHook. HYPEX even believes that it's possible it'll be free on December 20th upon speaking with the Mariah Carey NPC following a mystery live event, though its price is unconfirmed. Hopefully, Carey will receive a dazzling show like Snoop Dogg, but only Epic Games and Santa know for sure.
