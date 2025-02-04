How To Get Napoleon For Free In Civilization 7
Considering he's the series' de facto French leader – leading the country in three mainline entries and both Civilization Revolution games – you may be shocked to find Napoleon isn't in Civilization 7 right away. However, Firaxis Games hasn't forgotten about the iconic leader. Instead, he's being offered as a free bonus to players as an incentive to create a 2K Account.
Napoleon Bonaparte will be available in Civilization when the game launches on February 11, 2025 (or five days earlier for the Deluxe and Founders editions) and will also come with the Emperor and Revolutionary Leader Personas. These personas are a new feature for Civilization 7 and allow you to play an alternate take on a leader based on their personality traits, coming with a unique outfit and background.
Napoleon Leader Personas
Napoleon's Emperor Persona is explained on the 2K website. This Persona will focus on commerce and military prowess and grants Napoleon access to a Unique Ability called 'Empereur des Français'. This ability is a Diplomatic Action that reduces trade route capacity for one of your rival Civilizations and will cause massive grievances. True to his character, Emperor Napoleon also gets bonus Gold per Age for every leader he's Unfriendly or Hostile with.
Meanwhile, the Revolutionary Persona also specializes in military might but trades the commerce out for culture. This variant has its own Unique Ability titled 'La Grande Armée,' which gives army commanders extra movement and gives you Culture every time an enemy unit is defeated.
You can get Napoleon in Civilization 7 by signing up for a 2K Account and linking it to your game in Civilization 7. However, the requirements are different for each persona. So we've broken them down into two sections.
How To Get Napoleon (Emperor Persona) In Civilization 7
To get Napoleon with his Emperor Persona in Civilization 7 you simply need to create a 2K Account and link it to your game.
- Sign up for a 2K Account
- Link your 2K Account to the platform you'll be playing Civilization 7 on
- Open Civilization 7
- Log in to your 2K Account in-game
And it's as simple as that! You should have access to Napoleon's Emperor Persona when starting a new game.
How To Get Napoleon (Revolutionary Persona) In Civilization 7
As a special treat for players who have supported the Civilization series, 2K is offering
Napoleon with his Revolutionary Persona in Civilization 7 to those who have played Civilization 6. You'll need a 2K Account for this one too, here's how to do it
- Sign up for a 2K Account
- Link your 2K Account to the platform you'll be playing Civilization 7 on
- Open Civilization 6
- Log in to your 2K Account in Civilization 6
- Open Civilization 7
- Log in to your 2K Account Civilization 7
After doing that you should have access to Napoleon's Revolutionary Persona when starting a new game.
If you haven't played Civilization 6 but still want the Revolutionary Napoleon (and don't mind spending a bit of money), the game is currently available for PC on CD Keys for $3.69. 2K has confirmed you don't need to have played Civilization 6 on the same platform you're playing Civilization 7 on to unlock Napoleon's Revolutionary Persona, so even if you have it on PC, you can play as him on console.