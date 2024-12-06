How to Get the Free Iron Man Armor Model 42 Skin in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals already has hundreds of thousands of players running around and battling as different characters from across comic book history, and to celebrate the game’s launch, they are giving away a free Iron Man skin.
The Iron Man Armor Model 42 is a special suit from the 2012 Iron Man run of comics written by Kieron Gillen and is designed by Tony Stark to be used as a rapid testing material. And, while the costume change won’t impact Iron Man’s gameplay in Marvel Rivals, it is worth picking up while NetEase is giving it away.
Marvel Rivals: How to Claim Iron Man Armor Model 42 Costume?
Once you input your nickname and get to the main screen of Marvel Rivals, you only need to click a few buttons and input a code to get the Iron Man Armor Model 42 skin. This is one of several skins available in the game, such as a selection of costumes modeled after the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Click the cog icon to open the Settings menu and navigate to the Code Bundle button. This will prompt you to enter a code in order to redeem specific items being offered outside of the game itself, such as giveaway products. The code to enter for the Iron Man Armor Model 42 skin is nwarh4k3xqy and it is only valid through March 5, 2025.
Once this code expires, it is unlikely to be available again. The Iron Man Armor Model 42 could be added to the game’s shop at some point in the future, however.
Related Article: How Marvel Rivals Battle Pass Works — Skin Prices, Bundles
Before you try and claim this unique Iron Man skin, however, you should probably learn about Assembly Codes so you don’t miss out on more exclusive rewards.