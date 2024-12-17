How to Get the Marvel Rivals Free Jeff the Land Shark Spray
Jeff the Land Shark has already become one of Marvel Rivals' most iconic characters. In 2025, Marvel Unlimited users can unlock a free Jeff the Land Shark-inspired Spray. Here's everything we know about the 'Unlimited Appetite' Jeff the Land Shark spray cosmetic, when it will be released and how fans can unlock it.
Marvel Rivals' New Free Jeff the Land Shark Spray
Jeff the Land Shark is known for his adorable design and powerful ultimate where he eats enemies, damages them and spits them out. The 'Unlimited Appetite' Jeff the Land Shark Spray shows him emerging from underwater with the Marvel Unlimited logo in his mouth.
When does the 'Unlimited Appetite' Jeff the Land Shark Spray Release?
Players can obtain the 'Unlimited Appetite' Jeff the Land Shark Spray on January 3 2025.
How to Unlock the Free Jeff the Land Shark Spray
To unlock the 'Unlimited Appetite' free spray, players must have an active Marvel Unlimited subscription. Marvel Unlimited is a digital platform that hosts over 33,000 Marvel comics, including Infinity Comics which are optimized for vertical reading. As Marvel has just released its newest Marvel Rivals-inspired comic (Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic #1), all Marvel Unlimited subscriptions are 50% off from now until December 25 2024 when fans use the code 'JEFF50'.
Fans must create and/or use a MyDisney account to log in to Marvel Unlimited. The platform has several subscription tiers. Users can choose between Monthly, Annual and Annual Plus subscriptions.
- Monthly: 9.99 USD
- Annual: 69 USD
- Annual Plus: 99 USD
Related Article: How to Read the Marvel Rivals Comics — Price, Story Explained
After activating a subscription, Marvel Rivals players will recieve a code on January 3 2025. They can input this code using the in-game Settings tab to unlock the 'Unlimited Appetite' Jeff the Land Shark Spray.