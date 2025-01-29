How to Get the Spider-Man 2 Costume in Marvel Rivals - Release Date, Prices, All Items
Marvel Rivals is crossing over with yet another piece of Marvel media, bringing one of the iconic Spider-Man suits from the Insomniac games to the hero shooter.
To celebrate the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PC, Marvel Rivals players are getting access to the Insomniac Games-designed suit in the store. This new bundle will be available for all players across platforms, and here is what it comes with.
Marvel Rivals Spider-Man 2 Costume Bundle - Cost and Items
To coincide with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releasing for PC on Jan. 30, a new Costume Bundle featuring the main Spider-Man suit from the game is coming to Marvel Rivals on Jan. 29.
The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Costume Bundle will launch in the Marvel Rivals store at 9pm ET on Jan. 29 or 2am UTC on Jan. 30. It will feature the Spider-Man costume, a themed nameplate, and a new emote with no current information on if it will eventually be removed from the store.
No official price was shared with the announcement but data for the bundle has already been pulled from the game, with reporter Miller Ross giving a full breakdown of the cost and included items.
Name
Cost
Items
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle
1,600 Units (roughly $14 in in-game Lattice)
Spider-Man 2 Costume
This will be the first time a Marvel video game property has been added to Marvel Rivals as the game continues to crossover with other parts of the comic universe. Much like the MCU skins, we could see more crossovers like this in the future from other titles like Marvel’s Midnight Suns or the upcoming Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.