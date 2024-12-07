How to Get Units in Marvel Rivals
NetEase made Marvel Rivals an easy game to jump, with easy access to all gameplay content. But once you start talking about collecting Units and unlocking skins, things can get a little complicated.
Units are one of two key currencies used in Marvel Rivals that you will earn by playing the game. Units can be used to purchase cosmetics and items, including skins for the dozens of heroes in the game. You will need a lot of Units if you want to unlock those skins and additional items, so here is how you can earn more Units in Marvel Rivals.
How to Collect and Use Units in Marvel Rivals
Units are what Marvel Rivals calls its “universal currency,” even though it can’t be used on everything. You can use it to purchase skins, items, and other miscellaneous things in the game—but it can’t be used on the Luxury Battle Pass.
There are a few different ways you can earn Units in Marvel Rivals, though you will mainly collect them by completing specific Missions. While a lot of Missions in the Season menu will net you Chrono Tokens for the battle pass, some in sections like the Season Event will will give you Units as you clear them.
Units are also available in the Luxury Battle Pass, along with several exclusive skins and some Lattice—the game’s premium currency that you can purchase. For the game’s first battle pass, Chronobium, you can earn a total of 300 Units.
Outside of things like giveaways or other special events that might come up in the future, you can also collect Units by getting new players to use your Assemble Code when signing up for the game.