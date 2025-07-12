How to Get and Use Unstable Molecules: Marvel Rivals Guide
Marvel Rivals' cosmetics are part of the game's allure. There's a unique look for every situation, from runway-ready Emma Frost outfits to summery Sunshine Rocket cosmetics and swimsuit skins. Chroma recolors add an extra layer to existing Hero customization options, and players can obtain them with Unstable Molecules. Here's a quick guide to Unstable Molecules as a currency, what they do, how players can get them and their Chroma-unlocking process.
What are Unstable Molecules Used for in Marvel Rivals?
Marvel Rivals has several in-game currencies: Units, Lattice and Chrono Tokens are the most famous. Each has a unique function. Typically, Lattice is considered a premium currency, and players can purchase it from the in-game currency shop and convert it to Units at a 1:1 ratio. Units are the most common requirement to buy costumes and cosmetics. Finally, Chrono Tokens are specifically meant to obtain the Season's Battle Pass rewards and reset with each Competitive stage.
Unstable Molecules, which arrived with the Chroma update in April 2025, are the newest currency in Marvel Rivals. They are unable to purchase skins or Battle Pass items, but they can purchase skin upgrades. Specifically, Unstable Molecules are used to buy different costume Chromas. These allow players to change the color palette of an existing skin.
Before buying any Chromas, players must already own the skin they intend to change. If the skin isn't free, they will probably need to unlock it with Units.
How to Get Unstable Molecules in Marvel Rivals
The primary method to get Unstable Molecules is through Lattice. Players can convert Lattice to Unstable Molecules at a 1:1 ratio in the same way they would convert to Units. To purchase Lattice, players should follow these steps:
- Open Marvel Rivals.
- Navigate to the yellow Lattice symbol on the top right of the page and click on it. This should open the Currency Shop.
- Select the Lattice option you need for your desired chroma. As of July 2025, 1,000 Lattice costs about 10 USD. Higher quantities of Lattice will be more expensive, but hold greater value as buyers receive a small bonus.
- Confirm the purchase.
Each Marvel Rivals Battle Pass also contains some Unstable Molecules. For a full list of Marvel Rivals Season 3 Battle Pass rewards, check the related article below:
How Much do Chromas Cost in Marvel Rivals?
Marvel Rivals' Chroma recolors typically cost around 600 Unstable Molecules. This is equivalent to about 6 USD.
How to Change Costume Chromas in Marvel Rivals
After obtaining enough Lattice, players need to select their desired skin to change:
- Go to the Heroes page at the top of the home screen.
- Select the Hero whose skin chroma you wish to change.
- Go to the 'Cosmetics' tab on the top left of the screen.
- Select 'Costumes.'
- Pick the skin you wish to change Chromas on.
- Important note: you must already have the skin purchased to change its Chroma.
- Select the white 'Customize' button on the bottom right of the page. This should open the Costume Color page with different Chroma options. Every Chroma is sold in a color palette: for example, Phantom Purple, Plasma Pulse and Rosy Resilience.
- Select your desired Chroma.
- Click the yellow 'Acquire' button on the bottom right of the screen. If you don't have enough Unstable Molecules, a prompt may appear to convert your Lattice.
An animation cutscene should appear, and the new Chroma will be unlocked permanently. Players can now equip and unequip it at will.
Esports Impact
Marvel Rivals' skins and Chromas don't have a direct impact on characters' strengths, but they can indirectly adjust Hero visibility. Heroes with more Chroma and skin options are often more visible, and new cosmetic options can briefly increase their pick rates.
While the Chroma options add a new dimension of customization to the title, the system has also received criticism from the player base. Some community members saw the move as an aggressive monetization tactic, with one netizen, @Insane_Playzz_, reminiscing on how similar skin options contributed to Overwatch's player count downfall: "So it's like overwatch 20$ for a recolor?" Once Chromas arrived and the game revealed their lower cost, the discourse generally calmed.
Large multiplayer F2P titles ultimately require some form of monetization to survive. The tricky part is identifying a delicate balance between paid cosmetics and free reward opportunities that keep the player base coming back. Marvel Rivals has taken care to provide both options: the title frequently releases Twitch drop campaigns with free skins, limited in-game events and trial opportunities. For example, Marvel Rivals players who verify their collegiate status can receive 10 free skins and MVP animations throughout their education.