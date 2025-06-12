How To Join The Gears Of War: Reloaded Multiplayer Beta Weekend
Gears of War: Reloaded aims to bring the classic feel of the series with updated visuals to modern consoles. After everything we've heard so far and seen in the Xbox Games Showcase earlier this week, everything looks promising. And now, players who are more eager to jump in can do so with the two Beta tests coming in the following weeks.
Starting from June 13 at 3 pm ET till June 15 at 3 pm ET, you can access the first Multiplayer Beta Weekend 1, which will introduce Team Deathmatch on three classic maps: Gridlock, Raven Down, and Gold Rush.
In the following weekend, you will also be able to enjoy the Multiplayer Beta 2 from June 20 at 3 pm ET till June 22 at 3 pm ET. This playtest will introduce the competitive King of the Hill game mode, along with three additional maps in rotation: Canals, Courtyard, and War Machine.
How To Access The Multiplayer Beta
To experience the early access for Gears of War: Reloaded, you must already have proof of pre-owning the game. According to Xbox's official site, you can do so by either:
- Pre-ordering Gears of War: Reloaded for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Steam, or PlayStation 5
- Having an active Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass membership
- Owning a digital copy of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition prior to May 5, 2025, at 4 pm UTC
As of writing this article, you cannot currently pre-install the full game on Game Pass or any console mentioned above. The game will likely be available for download at the start of the Multiplayer Beta Weekend 1.
Additional Pre-order Bonuses
Players who preorder Gears of War: Reloaded (digitally or physically) or have an active Game Pass Ultimate/Game Pass for PC membership will also receive skins for two characters — Adam Fenix and Anya Stroud — that will likely be usable in multiplayer.
Gears of War: Reloaded is a remaster of the original Gears of War that is set to come out on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on August 26, 2025. It will also be playable on Game Pass on day 1.
Esports Impact
For anyone looking to jump into the Gears of War: Reloaded's competitive scene, this is the perfect opportunity to learn the feel of the game, including the map layout and weapons.
With six maps and two game modes showing up by the second Multiplayer Beta Weekend, you'll have enough time to develop unique playstyles and strategies to counter others with the early hands-on advantage. By the time the full release comes around, you'll already have an idea of the hotspots on certain maps.