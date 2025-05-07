How to Join the May Wildgate Community Playtest
Dreamhaven's FPS title Wildgate will offer a sci-fi spin on the extraction shooter genre. The title has just announced a Community Playtest, allowing friends to collaborate on their quest to snag the Artifact and escape alive. Let's explore everything we know about the Wildgate Playtest, when it will occur, how players can join and what it may mean for esports.
Space Crew FPS: How Does Wildgate Work?
Related Article: What is Wildgate? New Shooter from Dreamhaven Explained
Wildgate is an upcoming FPS release from Dreamhaven. Dreamhaven includes multiple game development teams under one umbrella, with Wildgate's main studio Moonshot Games hailing from Irvine, California.. The Wildgate team also includes talent from hit games like Overwatch, Starcraft and World of Warcraft, and veterans from studios including Blizzard Entertainment and Riot Games.
The gaming community has been describing Wildgate as a 'competitive space Sea of Thieves.' Players enter and exit extraction zones to find The Artifact, which is the most valuable item in the known universe. Every team in the zone loots leftover items, raids each other and battles it out to fight for Artifact possession. Teams can win a Wildgate match in two ways: first, by grabbing the Artifact, finding the Wildgate and leaving through it, or second, by eliminating every other enemy team in the zone.
On Steam, Wildgate's team summarizes its concept as follows:
" [Wildgate is] a PVP multiplayer shooter that blends tactical ship-to-ship combat with fast-paced first-person action. Evade deadly environmental hazards, search for powerful weapons and ship upgrades, and be the first crew to escape with the Artifact... or the last crew left flying."
Wildgate's Next Community Playtest
On May 5 2025, Wildgate officially announced a Community Playtest for the game via X.com. A caption stating "come with a plan, leave with a story" accompanied the revelation. Let's explore a quick summary of the Wildgate Playtest's key facts and some FAQs.
What Can Players Do During the Wildgate Playtest?
During the Wildgate Community Playtest, users can experience a basic version of the game before it officially launches. The Playtest will include all Wildgate features and game modes. However, the game's content is subject to change. Wildgate states: "Wildgate is still a work in progress. We are continuing to develop features, refine systems, improve performance, and fix bugs leading up to the game's release later this year." Official Wildgate posts describe it as a "preview."
According to Wildgate's Playtest Q&A, Wildgate will have:
- A tutorial
- A firing range
- A practice mode vs. AI
- A multiplayer mode
When Will the Wildgate Playtest Start?
The Wildgate Playtest will begin on Friday, May 9 2025. It will continue until Monday, May 12 2025, meaning players have the entire weekend to explore the game and its universe.
How to Join the Wildgate Playtest
Players can sign up for the Wildgate playtest through the game's website, where a playtest tab is visible at the top of the screen. After navigating to this address, users will notice a bright green "Sign Up to Playtest" button. Clicking this progresses to playtest.playwildgate.com, where players can enter their demographic information and email to enter the Playtest pool. If a user is approved, they automatically receive an entry key for their platform of choice through an email from playtest@playwildgate.com.
Players can also invite friends to the playtest. Every Steam user will have three invite keys, so they can squad up with buddies and test the title out. These invites may cease if the Playtest reaches its player limit.
It's important to note that not every applicant is guaranteed a spot in the Wildgate Playtest. In addition, only players from the North America, South America, Europe and APAC regions are eligible to enter. Users are selected in waves, so don't fret if you don't get accepted for this opportunity as others will likely arrive in upcoming months. By filling out this original application, players become eligible for more Playtest spots in the future.
What Platforms is the Wildgate Playtest On?
Wildgate is available on PC and console. Users can access the playtest via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Crossplay is available, and users can play on a PC with a controller if they wish.
Related Article: Why Is Everyone So Eager to Hate Marathon?
Esports Impact
Wildgate is one of many FPS games launching in 2025. Bungie's title Marathon recently debuted its Alpha to a divided reception and is set to launch fully later in the year. Splitgate 2 will also open its beta shortly, which will only end once the game sees its final 2025 release. Since Marathon is also an extraction shooter, it will likely become a main competitor to Wildgate.
Previous FPS releases have plummeted in 2024, with shroud's Spectre Divide, Ubisoft's XDefiant and Firewalk Studios' Concord all infamously flopping and shutting down. The competition for Wildgate is fierce, and the current gaming market has not proved friendly to new releases.
If Wildgate manages to survive and snowball off its launch, it could offer a fresh alternative to stagnant existing titles. In addition, many Concord reviewers originally noted they appreciated the title's outer-space atmosphere despite its poor character design and many flaws. Wildgate could draw players in with its sci-fi concept and redeem space FPS games, provided it has better execution and supplements its graphics with good mechanics.