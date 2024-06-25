How to Join SUPERVIVE Public Playtest
SUPERVIVE is a new battle royale that hopes to bring something new to the genre with physics-based combat and movement.
Theorycraft Studios has announced a free-to-play squad-based hero battle royale called SUPERVIVE. It will have players team up in groups of two or four and then battle across a "vast, sky-bound map" as a deadly storm looms nearby. Players will use powers and equipment to partake in intense combat and complete objectives.
“We left the security of our AAA jobs and founded Theorycraft to make a big bet on ourselves, to see if we could make the deepest games in the world, and to develop in a new way—out in the open with real players from day one,” said Theorycraft CEO, Joe Tung. “It's been a wild ride to get to this point and we are proud to present SUPERVIVE as our first shot across the bow. We're beyond grateful for our existing community and are super excited to welcome in new players!”
SUPERVIVE Gameplay
SUPERVIVE is all about teaming up with friends and taking part in various battle royale game modes. You'll have 25 hunters to choose from, creating dynamic team compositions filled with fighters, controllers, and supports all with unique abilities.
The combat in SUPERVIVE is said to be easy to learn and there are many ways to bring teammates back. This includes team-wide resurrection beacons and picking up downed allies. Developers hope this will create much faster and more intense gameplay.
At the same time, there will be a random storm shift that impacts the gameplay, like bullet trains and nomadic storms. There will also be "biome-specific monsters, bosses, and other game-changing mechanics."
Developers plan to keep updating the game with new cosmetics, hunters, powers, biomes, and more.
SUPERVIVE Public Playtest
Head here to pre-register for the Public Playtest. Enter your email and you'll be put on a list of possible players that will take part in the upcoming playtest. Slots are limited due to server constraints so you may need to watch Twitch streams to have a higher chance of being selected. More details about the playtest's date and how to get Twitch Drops will come out soon.