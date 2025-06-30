How to Play Esports World Cup Fantasy Pick-Em
The 2025 Esports World Cup is introducing a new aspect of fan interaction. In a dedicated EWC Fantasy page, users can draft rosters, make trades and track their team as it rises through the ranks. In addition, the Fantasy League will feature a $200,000 prize pool. Let's explore everything EWC viewers should know about the platform, including when it will be released, how to use it, and more.
What Is the Esports World Cup?
The Esports World Cup (EWC) is an esports and gaming convention hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event hosts 25 tournaments in 24 game titles, and is funded by the Esports World Cup Foundation, a Saudi Arabian nonprofit. Founded in 2024, its debut broke records with the largest prize pool in esports history: 60 million USD. This year's prize pool, 70 million USD, is even larger. The event also has an accompanying Esports World Cup Festival, which includes fan interaction opportunities and smaller tournaments for rising esports titles.
Esports organizations participate in the Esports World Cup through a 'Partnered Club Team' system. They will compete for placements in individual tournaments, which grant them Points. At the end of the Esports World Cup, the Club Team with the highest points standing is crowned the overall esports champion of the year.
The Esports World Cup Announces a Fantasy League
On Wednesday, June 25 2025, the Esports World Cup officially announced a Fantasy sports league to accompany its tournaments. The Fantasy league has a dedicated website, where players can complete pick 'ems and create successful rosters to earn prizes. There is also a leaderboard that lets users compare their stats. Its announcement post encourages esports fans: "For the first time ever, go beyond being a spectator and become part of the action!"
Genius Sports, a sports data analytics company, reportedly powers the Esports World Cup Fantasy platform. The firm's webpage states it has an AI-based approach: "Where AI meets sports data, possibilities unfold. The sports revolution starts here."
In addition, the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) will reportedly provide over 200,000 USD in prize money for its Fantasy League participants. This pool is divided as follows:
- Pick 'Ems: 100,000 USD
- Full Fantasy League: 100,000 USD
The Fantasy format is typically seen in physical sports. An esports Fantasy platform could help establish the genre's legitimacy in mainstream, and will encourage fan interaction, possibly leading to more consistent viewership.
When Will the Esports World Cup Fantasy League Begin?
The Esports World Cup Fantasy League's Top 8 Pick 'Ems are live as of Friday, June 27, 2025. However, its H2H games will kick off as soon as the overall tournament does, with the first becoming available on Monday, July 7, 2025. H2H and Fantasy will open up for each title during its allotted competition week. All Fantasy options will end by Sunday, August 24, 2025, the final day of the Esports World Cup.
How to Play the Esports World Cup Fantasy League
Interested fans can access the Esports World Cup's Fantasy games at the EWC Fantasy website: https://fantasy.esportsworldcup.com/games. Here, users must either register an account or log in to begin playing. Sign-up is free, but it does require an email verification process.
After logging in, players will spot a row of tiles for each competition. For example, Rennsport will display separately from DOTA 2. Players can pin their favorite games to a bar at the top of their screen to easily keep track of them.
Each game tile contains two options: H2H/Fantasy or 'Predict Top 8.' In H2H or 'Head-to-Head' mode, your team receives a score every week. The algorithm compares this score to an opponent, selecting the higher one to progress. The Fantasy mode is more traditional. Players can draft a roster of esports athletes, manage the lineup with role changes and trades, track their statistics and make their way through rankings. The top players will receive cash rewards.
Note: Fantasy is only available for VALORANT, DOTA 2, League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Counter-Strike 2.
Clicking on Predict Top 8 will open a new screen with ranked placements. Players can drag or select (in order) which teams they believe will win a given esports event. Quick reminder: you can still change your selections until the actual event begins, so they aren't set in stone. A blinking golden countdown ticker should also appear above the selections to track how long players have before their rankings finally lock.
Players can check individual account leaderboards on the EWC Fantasy main page. However, each individual title also contains a specific Rankings tab displaying where every player stands relative to the competition. There is also a Help tab with basic tutorial information to help the process run smoothly.