League of Legends TCG: How to Play Riftbound Online
Riot Games is expanding faster than ever with a fighting game called 2XKO, several Arcane follow-up concepts and a trading card game in the works. Inspired by League of Legends, Riftbound brings classic Champions to a new tabletop model. While the full game will not launch until October, modders are already creating online ways to play using Tabletop Simulator. Here's everything to know, including a quick recap on how to play and how Riftbound will impact esports.
Can You Play Riftbound Online? New Tabletop Simulator Mods
While the official Riftbound set is only available as a physical TCG, there are ways to practice it online. For example, Tabletop Simulator is one of the most popular platforms that can convert real-life card games into a virtual setting. It embraces its significant modding community and allows users to import their own decks and gameplay specifications.
As of July 18 2025, Tabletop Simulator modder @WillowCCG has created a full Riftbound mod including all 298 cards from its first Origins release. This development means players can get started, test out the game and gain experience before it launches.
Tabletop Simulator is available on Steam for 19.99 USD here. WillowCCG also has a Discord community server with details on their Riftbound mod here.
When Will Riftbound Release?
Riftbound's launch date will vary based on player regions. In China, the game is arriving on August 1 2025. Its English version will go live in late October 2025.
Related Article: League of Legends Patch 25.14: Yunara is Here, Big Kled Rework
What Cards are in Riftbound?
Riftbound: Origins is the game's first set. It currently includes 298 cards, each representing a different Champion, Legend, Spell, Unit, Battlefield or Gear, but will add up to 377 in total once all released. The drop contains two subcategories:
- Origins: Proving Grounds
- Origins: Main Set
Riot Games hosts an online gallery including examples of each card and its art. Individual cards are launching in staggered drops throughout the Preview season, so not all are currently visible. According to Riot Games, one card will drop every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5:00 PST (3:00 EST) until the full set is complete.
How to Play Riftbound
In Riftbound, players dive into the Riot Games world of Runeterra (specifically, Summoner's Rift). League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics are also set in this universe. Riftbound is mainly a 1v1 card game experience, and each participant uses various Units (usually Champions) and Spells. League of Legends gamers will probably recognize plenty of familiar faces, like Jinx, Kayn and Volibear. Every Riftbound deck relies on a core Champion Legend to determine its card compatibility, strengths, weaknesses and strategies. There are 6 card types in total:
- Units
- Spells
- Gear
- Champions
- Legends
- Battlefields
Each Riftbound card is unique with a special collector number. Some have alternative art, making them more valuable. They range in rarity from Common to Epic and Overnumbered, and every tier can occur in a shiny/foil colorway.
Both Riftbound players start with a certain amount of Rift Energy, or health. The game's objective is to keep your own Rift Energy afloat while lowering your enemy's to 0. The tabletop setup contains a summoning zone, where players can summon new Units. Using spells and combat abilities will lessen your opponent's Rift Energy, but they will cost mana and energy. It's also important to take control of Battlefields and gain key map territory.
Riot Games has released an official play guide on Riftbound's website here.
Esports Impact
As a card game, Riftbound isn't a traditional esport per se. However, it directly ties into League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, with each sharing well-known Champion characters and a setting.
Riftbound's launch will diversify Riot Games' offerings, catering to a tabletop gaming niche. It's likely some new players will be motivated to try League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics for the first time after becoming interested in the TCG format. This could increase Competitive queue population, esports involvement and viewership by extension.
It seems Riot Games also plans to host its own Riftbound tournament circuit. The game will have Competitive Seasons (it is currently in its pre-launch Preview Season). In addition, the team is releasing and updating a tournament-specific ruleset, stating "plans for organized play":
The Tournament Rules will outline event-specific modifications and additions to play procedure, including deckbuilding standards for various play formats, start-of-match procedures, and changing your deck in between games in a match using sideboards [...] The Tournament Rules will also provide additional guidance for running tournaments and adjudicating issues that arise during play. We’ll share those with you when we share more about our plans for Organized Play."
More information about Riftbound's tournament circuit plans will likely arise as its release date draws closer.