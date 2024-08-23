How to Play Sugarcraft Comp in TFT Set 12
The newest Teamfight Tactics expansion, TFT Set 12: Magic n’ Mayhem brings together a slew of brand new strategies which include unique traits and comps. One of the more popular traits in TFT Set 12 is Sugarcraft. Champions wearing the Cafe Cuties line of skins look to build layers of cake to get extra damage and fun rewards that scale with the items on the board, Sugarcraft is one of the best traits in the game to play.
Using data from MetaTFT.com and analysis from EI’s TFT expert, here is an in-depth guide on how to play Sugarcraft in TFT Set 12.
This article is part of a partnership with MetaTFT. All rankings and strategies are created using data from MetaTFT
Win Condition
Unlike other traits, Sugarcrafts’s win condition doesn't come once a player hits a specific upgraded champion or hit the chase trait interval. Instead, Sugarcraft's win condition comes from hitting the max cake stacks. Essentially players should aim for getting a lot of items with a lot of Sugarcraft champions as fast as possible. Hitting four Sugarcraft champions early with a Sugarcraft emblem in the mid-game is the key to success.
Best units for a Sugarcraft comp:
- Fiora
- Tahm Kench
- Rumble
- Rakan
- Gwen
- Jinx
- Soraka
- Bard
Early Game
In order to start stacking layers of cakes, players will ideally want four Sugarcraft champions on Level 4 but that does seem to be a steep ask since two of the four lower cost Sugarcraft champions are three-cost. So just getting the trait active on level 4 and then hitting the four Sugarcraft interval by the end of Stage 2 is doable.
Jinx is the most important champion to find early as she is one of the two main carries in the comp and will allow for early win streaking.
Related Article: How to Play Eldritch Comp in TFT Set 12
Mid-Game
In Stage 3 it's time to figure out what the main carry of the comp will be. The comp has two viable carry paths but since one of them is a reroll option, after the second Augment selection on Stage 3-2, players should make their decision. The first option is playing Jinx reroll which will require staying at Level 7. The other option is playing Gwen which will require the dual carry Threat of Gwen and Fiora which is usually played at Level 8. Both are solid options but depend on how many Jinxs are out of the pool and what items are present. If there are attack speed and attack damage items then play Jinx. If there are ability power items play Gwen.
Related Article: Best Comps in TFT Set 12
Late Game
The comp in the late game is dependent on if the player has a Sugarcraft Emblem or not. If they do, Players will want to make sure they have the six Sugarcraft interval activated and will likely want the Emblem on Fiora to have a secondary carry option alongside Jinx or Gwen. If they don't, they will want to make sure Jinx and Gwen have optimal items as they will be doing the heavy lifting. The supporting case of non-Sugarcraft champions should be Rakan, Fiora and Tahm Kench at Level 8. Morgana is also a fine addition as well especially if a player is able to go to Level 9.