How to Play SUPERVIVE Free For Steam Next Fest
MOBA-style hero shooter SUPERVIVE will give players the chance to experience what a full release could look like with the upcoming 24/7 demo taking place during the October Steam Next Fest. The game will be free to play and online with 100% uptime (pending server issues) from October 14 to 21.
SUPERVIVE is a unique take on the team-based shooter combat of games like Overwatch by placing it in the isometric view of a MOBA like League of Legends or Dota 2.
The game launched into Open Beta in June and has a release target of Q4 2024 according to Steam. The development team Theorycraft Games, has brought together talent that has worked on a variety of competitive titles across genres from LoL to Overwatch to Halo.
It has been a rollercoaster of a year for the shooter genre as a whole. Concord vanished before they ever got off the ground. Spectre Divide, the tactical shooter created in collaboration with Shroud, has seen steadily declining player numbers since launch and Apex Legends recently saw a significant drop in players on Steam over the summer.
Still, not all hope is lost for a unique take on the well-trod genre. Deadlock, another MOBA/shooter hybrid, burst onto the scene just a few months ago and has steadily held over 100K players for the majority of its very early testing phase.
Steam Next Fest will be a big test for both the stability of SUPERVIVE with a large influx of players, as well as a showcase for how much appetite MOBA and shooter fans have for another spin on both genres.