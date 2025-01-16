How to Pre-Order Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves - All Editions, Bonuses
It is once again time to embrace a legend that only gets better with time as Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves brings players back to SNK’s classic franchise for the first time in 25 years.
With Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, SNK is returning to a revamped style of classic combat many fighting game players haven’t experienced through the King of Fighters. So whether you plan to jump in and try things out for fun or hop on the grind for Evo 2025, make sure you know which version of the game is best for you to get.
All Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Editions, Content, and Prices
Along with the base game, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves has two different editions available, each offering different content. This includes the normal priced variant having some extra goodies when it launches on April 23.
Edition
Cost
Content
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves - Special Edition
$59.99
Full Game
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves - Deluxe Edition
$79.99
Full Game
Access to all of the Season Pass 1 content means you will automatically unlock each of the five DLC characters SNK has confirmed for the game, even if there are no names tied to each slot yet. We do know that Chun-Li and Ken from Street Fighter are among that list, with the Steam listing showing Ken for Summer 2025 and Chun-Li for Winter 2025.
All Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Pre-Order Bonuses
Now matter which version of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves you pre-order, you will get early access to the game three days before it launches globally and an extra bonus costume.
If you purchase any edition of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves before April 23, you will have access to the game on April 21 instead of April 23. You will also automatically unlock a Fatal Fury 2 costume for Terry that will be exclusive at launch, though SNK notes it may offer it as a purchasable item in the future.
