How to Pre-Order Nintendo Switch 2: Deadlines, Price and more
After some questionable delays and plenty of speculation from the wider gaming audience, Nintendo has finally given full details for the Switch 2’s pre-orders in the United States.
More than two weeks after the full reveal of the system, its features, and the launch price, Nintendo has locked in a date for when users can pre-order the hybrid console in the US. This comes more than 10 days after the company delayed its original pre-order timeframe in the country, and brings with it some changes to the launch lineup.
When Can You Pre-Order a Nintendo Switch 2?
For users in the United States, pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 open on April 24 and will last until the console releases on June 5. This window gives users slightly over a month to try and lock in their order ahead of launch, when the system will likely be much harder to find in the wild.
Originally, the Switch 2 was supposed to start pre-orders on April 9 in the US alongside other global regions. This was pushed back, however, due to the ongoing nature of various tariffs from the country and how that could impact the price for the console and its accessories.
How and Where to Pre-Order a Nintendo Switch 2
If you want your best bet to secure a Nintendo Switch 2, you should try and sign up for the version of the console you want on the official Nintendo website first and foremost.
If you go through the Nintendo website, the company is limiting access to users with an account on their platform and using Switch 1 playtime as a metric to decide who gets first dibs on checking out when pre-orders go live. This means that if you played your Switch a lot, you have a solid chance of getting into the mix for a Switch 2 without having to fight as many bots or scalpers.
Other retailers like Amazon, Target, and GameStop all look like they will push pre-order websites live at 12am ET on April 24. The console has already been available for pre-order in other countries, barring other delays.
All Nintendo Switch 2 Versions and Their Prices
The Nintendo Switch 2 will have two different options available for purchase at launch, and neither received a price increase following the pre-order delay.
The Switch 2 will still cost $449 for the base console starting with pre-orders. A bundle featuring the system and Mario Kart World will also be available for $499, though it is listed as a limited-time offer.
Nintendo isn’t adjusting the console’s price, though various accessories for the system will be slightly more expensive than expected. Most controllers or add-ons for the Switch 2 received a flat $5 price hike, with the Switch 2 Dock Set jumping $10, leaving some users sticker shocked at something like the Joy-Con 2 now running $94.99 for a pair.
Here is Nintendo’s statement on the changes:
“At launch, the price for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will remain as announced on April 2 at $449.99, and the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle will remain as announced at $499.99. Pricing for both physical and digital versions of Mario Kart World ($79.99) and Donkey Kong Bananza ($69.99) will also remain unchanged at launch,” Nintendo said. “However, Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2 due to changes in market conditions. Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions. We apologize for the retail pre-order delay, and hope this reduces some of the uncertainty our customers may be experiencing.”
Nintendo Switch 2 - Launch Games
If you successfully manage to lock in your Switch 2 pre-order, Nintendo has a fairly sizable lineup of games coming to the system at launch. This includes Mario Kart World, along with plenty of ports that will mostly be exclusive to the new console since its predecessor isn’t powerful enough to run them.
- Mario Kart World
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)
- Street Fighter 6 - Official Years 1-2 Edition
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- Split Fiction
- Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition
- Yakuza 0 Director's Cut
- Sid Meier's Civilization VII - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Deltarune (with new chapters)
The Switch 2 features backward compatibility with most Switch 1 games and will launch with an exclusive Nintendo Classics - GameCube catalog for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, too.
Related Article: Pokémon Titles Get Upgrades for Nintendo Switch 2 Launch
Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order - Esports Impact
With the Switch 2 avoiding an initial price increase at launch in the United States, the console should sell better, which means more players getting games in their hands early on in the system’s lifecycle. It also means the system is more likely to sell out quickly, making pre-orders essential for any esports competitors looking to get a jump on the competition.
Early adoption for a casual machine like the Switch 2 can make or break games, especially ones that only get better with more players populating online servers.
Take the Street Fighter 6 - Official Years 1-2 Edition for example. This version of Capcom’s fighting game will include exclusive content and crossplay with other platforms, meaning anyone who hits the streets on Switch 2 will give every player more competition regardless of system.
The same applies to other competitive games like Fortnite or Splatoon 3, which are only going to see an influx of players thanks to the Switch 2. Mario Kart World will also be more fun to play online with more players queuing for online races—though that was never going to be an issue considering how popular that franchise is.