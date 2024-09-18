How to Pre-Order the PS5 Pro
The next entry in the PlayStation lineup will be here before the holiday season really gets rolling and pre-order information is already making itself known. While some gamers are frustrated by the price point of the PlayStation 5 Pro, there are always players who want the machine that will give them the greatest performance and graphics experience they can get their hands on.
PlayStations have a storied history of availability issues, so if you're looking to get your hands on a PS5 Pro, you'll need to know when and how to pre-order ahead of the release date.
Where Can You Pre-Order the PS5 Pro?
The PS5 Pro will release on November 7. In order to reserve your box before they sell out, you'll want to be ready the moment the pre-sales go live. You'll be able to order sooner through PS Direct, while retail stores and Amazon will have to wait a bit longer. Here are the pre-sale dates we know about so far:
- PS Direct - September 26
- Amazon and retail stores - October 10
Amazon already has its store page up complete with product photos, though you will not be able to actually complete an order until the official pre-release day.