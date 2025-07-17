How to Preorder Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds and Play on Nintendo Switch 2
- Learn how to preorder Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds today on your gaming platform of choice
- When will Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds release on the Nintendo Switch 2?
- What preorder bonuses are available in the Standard and Deluxe versions?
Earlier today, SEGA opened up pre-orders for one of the most anticipated racing titles coming to the Nintendo Switch, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Joining Sonic X Shadow Generations on next-gen consoles, CrossWorlds will offer a refreshing experience to racing gamers that are looking for a new type of challenge.
Equipped with a vast number of customizable vehicles, gadgets and decals, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is expected to provide a unique racing experience to gamers on all platforms. Let's look at exactly how you can preorder this brand-new title on your platform of choice and when you can expect to play the game, depending on that platform.
Related Article: Sonic Racing CrossWorlds is Kicking Customization Into High Gear
When Does Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Release?
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is set to release on September 25, 2025 on seven platforms with the release on the Nintendo Switch 2 slated for a delayed release.
Delayed Release on Nintendo Switch 2
The release of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds on the Nintendo Switch 2 will be delayed later than the other seven launch platforms. At this time, SEGA expects the Nintendo Switch 2 version to launch during the holiday season of 2025, which would follow multiple months after the release date.
If you intend on playing the game on the Nintendo Switch on September 25 but would like to hop over to the Switch 2 when that version is released, you can pay a $10 upgrade fee to obtain a Switch 2 copy of the game.
All of your progress on the Nintendo Switch will carry over to your Switch 2 when upgrading, so you don't have to worry about losing any progress. Once the game is fully out on the Nintendo Switch 2, crossplay matchmaking will be available between both generations of the Switch.
Preorder Benefits for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Both the Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition are now available for pre-order on the SEGA website. Preordering the Standard Edition will only give you access to the base game along with the following Werehog DLC:
- Playable character: Werehog
- Werehog vehicle: "Beast Spike"
- Werehog Decal
If you choose to upgrade by preordering the Digital Deluxe Edition, you will receive the following bonuses in addition to the base game and Werehog DLC:
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Season Pass
- Sonic Prime Character Pack featuring Rusty Rose, Tails Nine, Knuckles the Dread (Available at launch)
- 6 Content Packs including guest characters, vehicles, tracks, emotes, and more
Which Platforms is Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Available On?
On the SEGA pre-orders site, these eight different platforms will support Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds on their respective launch days:
- Nintendo Switch 2
- Nintendo Switch
- Playstation 5
- Playstation 4
- Xbox Series X|S
- Xbox One
- Steam
- Epic Games
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will be available to play on all of these plaftorms. If you are playing on PC, you will have the option of housing the game on either Steam, or the Epic Games Launcher.
Related Article: Every Confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 Game Launching in 2025
How to Preorder Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is launching on eight different platforms, with varying release dates, in both physical and digital formats. Let's break down the preorder method for each platform, including a direct link to take you through the preorder process.
PS5 & PS4 Preorder
Digital Copy
Both the Digital Standard ($69.99), and Digital Deluxe ($89.99) editions are available for preorder on the Playstation Store.
Physical Copy
Physical copies of the PS5 Standard Edition are available in the US and Canada at the following retailers:
- Amazon
- BestBuy
- GameStop
- Walmart
Copies of the PS4 and PS5 Collector's Edition will be available at select retailers and are listed as "Limited Run." There is no option to preorder the Physical Standard Edition on PS4.
Xbox X|S & Xbox One Preorder
Digital Copy
Both the Digital Standard ($69.99), and Digital Deluxe ($89.99) editions are available for preorder on the Xbox Store.
Physical Copy
Physical copies of the Xbox X|S Standard Edition are available in the US and Canada at the following retailers:
- Amazon
- BestBuy
- GameStop
- Walmart
Copies of the Xbox X|S Collector's Edition will be available at select US retailers and are listed as "Limited Run." There is no option to preorder either of the Physical Editions on Xbox One.
Steam Preorder
Digital Copy
Both the Digital Standard ($69.99), and Digital Deluxe ($89.99) editions are available for preorder on the Steam Web Store.
Physical Copy
Copies of the Collector's edition will be available at select US retailers and are currently listed as "Limited Run."
Nintendo Switch Preorder
Digital Copy
Both the Digital Standard ($59.99), and Digital Deluxe ($79.99) editions are available for preorder on the Nintendo Store. Upon its release during the Holiday 2025 season, you can pay a $10 fee to upgrade your game to a Nintendo Switch 2 version.
Preorders are not yet available for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds on the Nintendo Switch 2. On the official SEGA FAQ for the Switch 2, they anticipate the Digital version to release during the Holiday 2025 season and the Physical version to release in early 2026.
Physical Copy
Physical copies of the Nintendo Switch Standard Edition are available in the US and Canada at the following retailers:
- Amazon
- BestBuy
- GameStop
- Walmart
Collector's Edition copies for the Nintendo Switch will be available at select US retailers and are currently listed as "Limited Run."
The Physical copy for Nintendo Switch 2 is slated to release in early 2026. There will be no Collector's Edition available for the Nintendo Switch 2 as per the SEGA FAQ.
Related Article: Mang0 Banned from Future Ludwig Events After Mario Kart Controversy
What to Expect From Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Esports
With the seemingly endless customization options coming to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, it is certain that the game will support a competitive scene. The level of customization available in the game will allow players to craft unique driving styles that may be hard for others to replicate, creating a dynamic skill gap that is unique to racing titles.
Look for the top players to stand out from the rest, utilizing specific character abilities to counter their opponents. This should make for an entertaining launch season as players test out every new feature and decide which racing style suits them best. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the September 25, 2025 release day.