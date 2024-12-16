How to Read the Marvel Rivals Comics — Price, Story Explained
Marvel Rivals has already found success in the gaming world with a largely positive reception. Now, Marvel is expanding the game's reach: the brand has announced a game-inspired Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic for fans to read. Here's everything we know about Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic, how it relates to Marvel Rivals and where and how fans can read it!
Marvel Rivals Infinity Comics
Marvel's newest Marvel Rivals-inspired comics are written by Paul Allor and illustrated by Luca Claretti. The series is titled Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic. Issue #1 is available as of December 16 2024. Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic will follow a schedule with 6 releases weekly. As one of Marvel's Infinity comics, it is designed for digital reading with "a vertical format designed for phones and tablets."
Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic #1 will follow superheroes Spider-Man, Peni Parker and other Marvel Rivals characters including Luna Snow, Doctor Strange, Jeff the Land Shark and Captain America as they seek the Web of Life and Destiny. It will elaborate on the game's lore and ongoing story.
Will Spider-Man and Peni’s teams ever reconcile—or will their differences prevent them from reaching the Web of Life and Destiny in time?- Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic #1 Blurb
For a limited time, Marvel Unlimited subscribers can also obtain a free in-game Jeff the Land Shark spray.
Where Can Fans Read the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comics?
To read the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic, Marvel fans must use the Marvel Unlimited platform. The Marvel Unlimited app is available on PC, Android and iOS via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
Fans can log in to Marvel Unlimited using a MyDisney account. If they don't already have one, the site or app will prompt them to register. While fans can trial Marvel Unlimited for free, it is a plaid platform. Marvel Unlimited has three-tiered payment options: Monthly, Annual and Annual Plus. Each subscription gives fans access to all 33,000 comics on the platform, while the Annual and Annual Plus plans include savings and additional perks.
- Monthly: 9.99 USD/Month
- Annual: 69.00 USD/Year
- Annual Plus: 99.00 USD/Year