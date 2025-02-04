How to Sign Up for Battlefield Labs - New Battlefield Game Early Access
Electronic Arts (EA) officially showed players their first look at the next Battlefield game, while also giving everyone a way to be part of the title’s continued development moving forward.
Starting with this new game, EA and its teams are launching Battlefield Labs, the “most ambitious community development collaboration” for the Battlefield franchise ever. This is a new way for the developers to test ideas and get direct feedback from players, allowing the community to play a bigger role in shaping what is added to the game.
Battlefield Labs Testing - How to Sign Up and What is it?
If you want to sign up for the Battlefield Labs testing program, you will need to visit the official EA website and register for a chance to gain access. You are not guaranteed a place in the program if you do register, however.
Once you sign up, you will automatically be put into consideration for BF Labs. The initial wave of invites will only go out to “a few thousand participants” spread across “veterans and new recruits” for the series. The team noted servers are located in Europe and North America, though the plan is to expand BF Labs testing over time with thousands of additional players and support for different regions.
According to EA, Battlefield Labs will be used to test almost everything that the developers want to use in the game, starting in pre-alpha. Here is what the team says will be included:
Related Article: Marvel Rivals - All Leaked Upcoming Heroes in Season 1
“This is an unprecedented moment for Battlefield. We will start by testing the pillars of play, like core combat and destruction. Then transition to balance and feedback for our weapons, vehicles and gadgets, ultimately leading to where all these pieces come together in our maps, modes, and squad play,” The Battlefield Team said. “And yes, we will be testing Conquest and Breakthrough, the heart and soul of our all-out warfare experience, but BF Labs will also be a place to explore new ideas and fine-tune and improve Battlefield pillars like our class system (Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon) to create deeper more strategic play.”
If you run into a long queue time, just continue waiting with your browser open until you gain access to the BF Labs registration portal.
When Does the New Battlefield Release?
Currently there is no release date available for the new Battlefield title, but some rumors have suggested a date some time in October.
NEXT: Valkyrae Calls out Twitch Rivals for Marvel Rivals Tournament Rule Changes