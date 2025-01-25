How to Spend Event Points in Sparking Zero - Ultimate Guide to Legendary Warrior Face-Off
Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero launched without much single-player content. Between Episode Battles, Custom Battles, and Tournaments, there's only about 40 hours of gameplay before you've seen every mission. However, Bandai Namco has continued to offer small content drops each month.
A new mode called Legendary Warrior Face-Off is off to an explosive start, as Goku and his fellow heroes battle the power-packed saiyan of legend - Broly. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about Legendary Warrior Face-Off, along with how to overpower Broly in battle.
How to Spend Event Points in Sparking Zero
Event Points are the newest type of currency flying into Sparking Zero today. You can rack them up by playing Legendary Warrior Face-Off, earning around 150 points per match currently. Unfortunately, Event Points don't seem to do anything yet, so you'll have to wait until a future update to spend them.
Rewards you can get by spending Event Points could include costumes, voice lines, or even characters. There's a possibility that Bandai will implement cosmetics that make sense for the warrior of the month, so in this case that could mean a unique costume or accessory for Broly. It's evident that there's a lot more to come in Sparking Zero, so hopefully we'll receive a dazzling selection of vanity items to keep the fighting game fresh.
When Does Legendary Warrior Face-Off Release?
Legendary Warrior Face-Off has already been released. It launched on January 24th with the introduction of DLC Pack 1, which brought Beast Gohan and Cell Max to the battlefield, among other fighters from the fan-favorite movie - Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.
The mode allows you to fight Broly, though it'll occasionally switch things up by adding in new combatants. Not only can you participate in a fun-filled fight, but there's a ranking system so that you can compare your best win-time against Broly with other online players.
What is Legendary Warrior Face-Off?
Legendary Warrior Face-Off is similar to the raids in Xenoverse 2, but it has its own set of differences. You'll build a team of five fighters to face a powerful foe, which in the current iteration happens to be Broly from Dragon Ball Super. If the enemy has a transformation, then they'll continue to power up until reaching their final form.
You can compete online for the best record, but there isn't currently a way to fight alongside other fans. You'll only have to defeat one enemy to claim victory, though the fighter you encounter will be incredibly powerful. Luckily, players can use items and a power-packed team to show the legendary warrior who's boss.
When will New Challengers be Available?
Although we don't have an exact timeline on when each new fighter will be added to Legendary Warrior Face-Off, we do know when Broly is making his exit. Broly is set to be replaced on February 21st, so it won't take too long to get some diversity of talent in the newest Sparking Zero experience.
It seems like antagonists may be the primary enemies in Legendary Warrior Face-Off, but other popular characters like Goku, Gohan, and Trunks could be available to fight in the future too. The most notable characters we might see include Goku Black, Frieza, and Jiren, as they're all incredibly popular antagonists from the Dragon Ball franchise.
How to Defeat Broly in Legendary Warrior Face-Off
The release of Legendary Warrior Face-Off is marked with excitement among the Sparking Zero fan-base, but it's only fun if you can defeat the powerful saiyan. There are three difficulties available between Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced. None of the difficulties are any more challenging than the hardest Episode Battle fights.
The best strategy you can employ is to stay back and power into Sparking Mode, then use super attacks and your ultimate to deal as much damage as you can. If melee fights are your strength, then you can also use powerful hand-to-hand attacks while in Sparking Mode. Characters like MUI Goku and Beast Gohan have teleport supers, so you can use a super attack followed by an ultimate with incredible ease.
Can you Use Items in Legendary Warrior Face-Off?
Items are usable in Legendary Warrior Face-Off and you can purchase most of them from the shop for Zeni. You should be on the lookout for God Ki and Dragon Spirit, as the former cuts the cost of super attacks in half, while the latter increases the regeneration speed for skill points. There are also items that boost your damage with each type of attack, plus a few that increase your defense.
Which Characters Should You Use in Legendary Warrior Face-Off?
You can choose five fighters for your team, but they'll have to adhere to the 15 DP maximum. As such, you should pick characters who start at low DP in their base form, then power up through transformations. The best fighters to choose include saiyans with many forms, such as Gohan (Super Hero), Goku (Super), and Future Trunks. Fusions are great too since you can use two weaker characters, then fuse into a third warrior once they reach low health.
Certain characters offer a boost if they're in some way related to the opponent, so for Broly that would include Frieza (Super), Gogeta (Super), and of course the Dragon Ball Super versions of Goku and Vegeta. Broly (Super) also makes your team stronger if you pick him, which isn't too surprising since he's the warrior you'll be fighting against over the next month.