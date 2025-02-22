How to Steal an Armored Truck in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2
The vehicles in Fortnite are one of the battle royale's main appeals. Plains, trains, and even cars have made their way onto the Island throughout the years, creating a storm of vehicle action that can aid you in any situation. Now, armored transport trucks have been introduced in Chapter 6: Season 2.
Though the trucks are overshadowed by the Mortal Kombat crossover and the recent POIs, this new way to travel is the safest and most efficient way around. Here's what you should know about armored transport trucks in Fortnite, including how to drive them.
How Are Armored Transport Trucks Affecting the Meta in Season 2
The meta of Fortnite is a fragile thing, so every little addition to Fortnite's loot pool affects the balance. Vehicles also play a part in competitive Fortnite, so players will need to know how to get an armored truck ASAP. Unlike smaller vehicles, the new trucks offer over 1,000 HP, so they're much stronger than regular cars. X accounts, like FNAssist, have even been sharing news about the popular trucks.
RELATED: How to Get the Kneecapper - Melee Meta Takes Over Fortnite Once Again
However, the best reason to track down an armored transport truck is because it drops a variety of power-packed loot. You can obtain weapons, gold bars, and even mythic items from a truck's vault, but you'll have to face a wave of AI foes and possibly player enemies to secure a truck for your squad.
How to Get An Armored Transport Truck in Fortnite
Unlike cars, there's an entire minigame you must complete before you can gain access to an armored truck. Occasionally, a truck icon will appear in the distance, signaling the direction of the closest vessel. You'll initially find the truck strolling down the road, usually with a few guards inside and nearby.
Defeat the initial enemies and the driver, then multiple waves of NPC foes will spawn. Though you usually have to fight about four waves before you're finished, the enemies are very easy to kill. The true danger is the possibility of other players showing up, so always make sure that you are behind some sort of cover, like the truck's backside.
How to Open the Truck's Vault
Upon securing victory over the NPC guards, you can open the back of the armored truck with thermite, similar to a regular vault. Thermite is located all over the Island as common loot, so try to pick some up before going truck hunting.
RELATED: The Best NEW Drop Spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 - Lonewolf Lair, Crime City
The vault will eventually open due to the thermite, and then you can loot its contents and drive your shiny new ride around the Chapter 6 Island. You can find strong weapons inside the transport truck's vault, so it's worth tracking one down in each match even if you don't like using vehicles.
How to Watch Fortnite Esports
The competitive landscape of Fortnite changes with every season. As the battle royale enters the second season of Chapter 6, more and more fans are looking to catch up on the world of Fortnite Esports. You can watch the latest clips of competitive Fortnite on the official Fortnite Twitch channel, along with livestreams of major competitions.