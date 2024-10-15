How to Summon Porunga in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is one of the Dragon Ball Series’ most ambitious projects. The game features several old and new features from the series' 40-year history.
Also referred to as Tenkaichi 4, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is the next iteration of the popular Budokai Tenkaichi series and features a massive roster of 181 characters. With such a massive roster, players will need help throughout the game to unlock everything available in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. One of these resources is the Namekian dragon Porunga who has caught the attention of many Sparking! Zero players.
Here is everything you need to know about Prounga and how to summon them in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
Who is Porunga in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero?
Porunga is one of the wish-granting dragons in the Dragon Ball series who rules Planet Namek. In the series, Porunga differs in both physical appearance and wish-granting abilities. Porunga has a muscular physique and arms, unlike the other Shenrons in the Dragon Ball Series. As a result, the Z-Warriors needed to collect Namekian Dragon Balls across Planet Namek to summon him. While this may seem arduous, Porunga offers those who collect all the Namekian Dragon Balls three wishes instead of the singular wish that Shenron and Super Shenron offer.
However, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero players must take a different route to summon Porunga in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero compared to the show.
How to Summon Porunga in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Players can summon Porunga in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero by collecting all seven of the Namekian Dragon Balls. To find more Namekian Dragon Balls, players will need to take a different path compared to summoning Super Shenron. Players can find the Namekian Dragon Balls by taking part in single-player computer battles in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. While it may seem annoying to face multiple CPUs, the wait will be worth it as Porunga will grant you three wishes.
What you get from Porunga’s Wishes in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero?
Once you collect all seven of the Namekian Dragon Balls, navigate towards the Summon Porunga option where the Namekian Shenron will appear with several options available to players.
Here is everything you can wish for:
- 120,000 Zeni per wish and 360,000 Zeni if all three wishes are used on Zeni.
- Player Level Raises.
- Exclusive Titles differing from Super Shenron
- Ability items that can greatly enhance your in-game performance.
While there are fewer things you can acquire through Porunga compared to the Super Shenron, the quantity of these wishes you are able to make is greatly enhanced. So players looking to grab a high number of Zeni or gain more items should take some time to acquire the Namekian Dragon Balls.
