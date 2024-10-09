How to Summon Super Shenron
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has captured the attention of Dragon Ball fans around the world as the game has quickly captured the hearts of Budokai Tenkaichi enjoyers.
With a massive lineup of 181 characters available alongside an immersive storyline of episodes and sagas detailing the entire Dragon Ball journey, it’s no wonder that many fans have several questions to learn more about the game.
One of the most well-known aspects of Dragon Ball are the mystical dragons that grant wishes to players. This is why one of the top priorities for Sparking! Zero players is learning how they can summon Super Shenron in the fastest way possible.
Here is every way that you can summon Super Shenron and collect your rewards in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
How to Summon Super Shenron in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
The very first method available for players to summon Super Shenron is to buy the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Ultimate Edition pre-order which includes a Super Shenron summon right when you pick up the game. Instantaneously, you are able to enjoy the perks of summoning Super Shenron by picking up the fan-favorite Goku Black immediately. While the $99.99 USD price for the game and bonuses may seem like a lot, it is a worthy investment if you are a big fan of the Dragon Ball franchise.
However, if you understandably cannot drop $100 dollars, there are many other ways to summon Super Shenron.
Beat Goku’s Saga in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Story Mode
Beating Goku’s Saga in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is the second surefire way to guarantee a Super Shenron Summon. While you may face some challenges along the way, such as the Great Ape Vegeta Boss Battle, it will all be worth it in the end.
On top of learning more about Goku’s journey and experiencing Dragon Ball in its entirety, you will always be guaranteed a Super Shenron summon once you complete the entire Saga. So even if you struggle along the way, the end will grant you an amazing reward of Super Shenron.
Related Article: Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero: Transformation and Fusion Guide
Collect Dragon Balls to Summon Super Shenron in Sparking! Zero
Collecting Dragon Balls will be the most consistent way for you to summon Super Shenron in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. You will be able to summon Super Shenron once you collect the seven Dragon Balls and there are multiple ways you can find them.
Your best bet to finding Super Shenron Dragon Balls is to go through the optional sub-chapters in Epsiode battles such as the ones that involve the Tournament of Power which will give you them.
Once you collect all seven Dragon Balls, go to the “Come Forth” menu and then choose” Summon Super Shenron” and grant one of six wishes.
Super Shenron Wishes in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Goku Black and Fused Zamasu
- Player Level Raise by two levels
- 1 million Zeni
- Player Outfits from Super Vegeta, Super Goku, Master Roshi, and Yamcha
- Ability Items
- Titles such as Giant Sized, King of the World, Delightful Lover, King, Get out of Here That’s my only Wish, Make Me Immortal, Grant my Wish of Eternality and Immortal Youth, and Give Me the World’s Best Ice Cream.
That is everything you need to know about summoning Super Shenron. Those looking to learn more about Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero should be sure to check out our Release Guide ahead of the game’s official release on October 11, 2024.