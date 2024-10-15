How to Unlock Frieza Revived Branching Path in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Frieza is one of the Dragon Ball’s most prolific villains in the entire franchise and that remains the same for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero players as players are trying to unlock the rare Frieza Revided Branching path.
Dragon Ball fans have been greeted with a wide assortment of playable characters, game mechanics, and challenging boss fights in the short time Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has been released. From experiencing the excitement of a new DP Battle System to unique branching options in the game’s story mode, fans have been locked into learning as much as they can about Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
One of the biggest challenges players have been experiencing in the story mode, apart from the Great Ape Vegeta fight, is how to unlock the Frieza Revived Branching Path in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
What is the Frieza Revived Branching Path?
Frieza is one of eight characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has their very own story mode series that differs from the actual storyline itself. For Frieza, this comes to fruition in the “Frieza Revived” arc where you control the Dragon Ball villain and must defeat both Goku and Vegeta in this unique Sparking! Zero episode arc.
However, players have been wondering how they can unlock the branching path in Frieza Revived titled, “Frieza Force joins the Fray”.
How to Unlock the Frieza Revived Branching Path?
The key to unlocking the Frieza Revived branching path in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero comes down to one key element: speed. Those who want to experience the branching path, “Frieza Force joins the Fray” will need to defeat Goku and Vegeta in under two minutes. While this may seem like a difficult task, the key to doing this in a fast format is to first transform into Golden Frieza. Then, do your basic melee combos and immediately follow them up with Frieza’s rush move. Follow that up with a ki charge, dash forward, and repeat the process.
Once this is done, players will be greeted by the God of Destruction, Beerus, who will allow Frieza to use the Dragon Balls to revive one of his fallen Soldiers. Players can choose to revive one of King Cold, Cooler, Dodoria and Zarbon, or the Ginyu Force.
Related Article: How to Deflect and Reflect Beams in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Personally, we recommend reviving the Ginyu Force because of their iconic pose that rivals that of the Power Rangers. However, you cannot go wrong with any option as the main thing to be proud of is actually reaching this difficult alternate ending.
For now, just focus on enjoying the experience of alternate paths in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero as it's always fun to think about the what-if scenarios.
Those looking for more tips and tricks to improve at Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero should check out our guide detailing every character’s Destruction Point total.