How to Unlock Future Gohan in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Dragon Ball fans are accustomed to many different variants of the same character taking up multiple spots – FighterZ has five Gokus alone (nine if you count fusions and Goku Black)! Naturally, with a roster as big as Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero's 182 characters; there's bound to be a few repeats.
However, one of the most interesting variant characters is Future Gohan – the version of Gohan from a timeline where Trunks didn't come back in time and Goku died from his heart infection during the Android Saga. He was available as a playable character in Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3, and has returned to the cast for Sparking! Zero as an unlockable fighter.
How to unlock Future Gohan in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Like every unlockable character in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, you'll be able to unlock Future Gohan via the in-game shop by using Zenny. If he isn't available in the shop, check back once you've increased your player level, as it adds new characters periodically after level-ups.
However, if you want to unlock Future Gohan in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, you need to complete the Bonus Battle Defiance in the Face of Despair! Gohan vs. Android. The catch is that you'll need to complete the Stop, Android! Bonus Battle to unlock Defiance in the Face of Despair! Gohan vs. Android.
In the Bonus Battle, you'll get to play as Future Gohan as you fight off Android 17 and Android 18. Once you've completed it, Future Gohan will be available to use in other modes. Plus, if you've previously bought Future Gohan with Zenny, you'll get a refund on the price of him for unlocking him this way.