How to Unlock Goku Black in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has captured the attention of every single Dragon Ball fan. “Tenkaichi 4” has quickly impressed the masses with its attention to detail and massive character pool.
Coming off the success of Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 3, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero grants players a massive 181-playable character roster that has everyone wondering who they should pick up first. However, one of the most sought-after characters in this massive roster is Goku Black.
No character quite captured the attention of Dragon Ball fans like Goku Black did during his debut in Dragon Ball Super as his villainous juxtaposition to Goku, the loveable hero has made him a highly desired character. With so much popularity, many fans are wondering how exactly they can add him to their collection of playable characters.
Here is everything you need to know about Goku Black and how you can acquire the mysterious Goku-doppelganger in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
Who is Goku Black?
While Goku Black may look like an edgy alternate costume for Dragon Ball’s main character Goku, he is a completely different person. Goku Black, commonly referred to as just “Black” is an alternate incarnation of Zamasu, the Supreme Kai of Universe 10. He served as the main villain in the “Future Trunks saga” of Dragon Ball Super where he erased all personal ties to Goku by killing him and his entire family.
How to get Goku Black in Sparking! Zero
There are multiple ways to acquire the villainous fan favorite. The first is quite easy if you are willing to drop $99.99 USD for the Ultimate Edition of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. If players pre-ordered this edition of the game, they would be able to Summon Shenron and unlock Goku Black, Zamasu, and Fused Zamasu. Players that purchase the Ultimate Edition would bypass the work needed to acquire Goku Black and his other counterparts. However, just because it is an easier method does not mean it is the only method of acquiring Goku Black.
Buy Goku Black in the Sparking! Zero Shop
Those that did not buy the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Ultimate Edition will have another option to acquire this Goku-doppelganger. Goku Black will be available for purchase in the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero shop under the characters tab once you reach Player Level 20 where he will cost 75,000 zeni. While this may seem expensive, that is a sum that can quickly be acquired in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
Players can quickly acquire gain levels and Zeni by partaking in the different story modes available to them and meeting mission objectives. Each episode battle in the story gifts players 15,000 zeni which can quickly accumulate after completing five of these episodes. This method can be seen much earlier than when you would encounter Goku Black in the actual story mode of the game, and make it so you can add Zamasu as well and start doing fusion transformations into Fused Zamasu. You will likely have more than enough Zeni by the time you reach Level 20. This can be quickly reached by playing the story mode.
That is everything you need to know about unlocking Goku Black. If you are looking for more Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero information ahead of its release on October 11, 2024, be sure to check out our comprehensive release guide for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Additionally, those looking to see the entire roster should check out our article on all the playable characters and how you can show them off in Sparking! Zero ranked matches.