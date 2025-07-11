How to Unlock Hero Accessories in Marvel Rivals Season 3
Marvel Rivals is getting a brand new customization option in Season 3, with Hero Accessories letting players add more flair to their favorite heroes, with a few limitations.
Hero Accessories will serve as small, extra cosmetics that players can equip on their favorite characters, showcasing some extra goodies earned through playing matches. This new item type will be introduced in Marvel Rivals Season 3, and it is likely to become a staple of future updates and events as well.
What Are Hero Accessories in Marvel Rivals?
Hero Accessories are a type of cosmetic introduced to Marvel Rivals in Season 3 on July 11. They act as small add-ons that characters wear in specific places, no matter what costume they are in, letting players customize the game’s roster of characters even more than before.
Hero Accessories are exclusive to each playable character, and often reference something to do with that hero’s lore. This includes things like Groot getting an adorable Rocket Raccoon plush, Emma Frost getting a miniature Jeff the Land Shark to carry around or Spider-Man getting to bring his beloved MJ into battle with him.
Regardless of the costume you equip, any Hero Accessory can be attached on top of it. However, these accessories are exclusively locked to their respective heroes, so you can’t mix and match them across the roster like you can Sprays or Emojis. Each accessory also features a unique animation that plays alongside specific animations during a match, such as achieving a certain number of kills or assists.
On top of the small limitation, Marvel Rivals will release Hero Accessories in waves. That means some heroes won’t have access to any accessories during Season 3, but the entire roster will have at least one eventually, with NetEase likely to make them a staple of future updates and store drops.
How To Unlock Hero Accessories and Use Accessory Points in Marvel Rivals?
The unlock method for Hero Accessories will likely change as more are added to the game. However, the only current method is to just purchase them in the store using Accessory Points, which is a unique currency earned by simply playing Quick or Competitive matches.
You can earn up to 700 Accessory Points in a single week by playing enough Quick or Competitive matches, with players also getting a 100 percent boost to the first 200 Accessory Points earned each week. The typical cost of an accessory is 1,350 Accessory Points, meaning you will likely have to play the game for two weeks to grab a single accessory.
The offerings on the Accessory tab will be updated with new accessories as they are added to the game.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Season 3 Patch Notes - Phoenix, Balance Changes, New Team-Ups
All Hero Accessories in Marvel Rivals Season 3
At the launch of Season 3, there are eight Hero Accessories available to collect. This is the first batch of accessories, which include one for Spider-Man, Winter Soldier, Psylocke, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Jeff, Invisible Woman and Emma Frost.
- Jeff Handbag - Emma Frost
- H.E.R.B.I.E. Plush - Invisible Woman
- Alpine Plus - Winter Soldier
- MJ Plush - Spider-Man
- Rocket Plus - Groot
- Groot Plus - Rocket Raccoon
- Orochi (Venom) Plush - Psylocke
- Deadpool Plush - Jeff
Hero Accessories - Marvel Rivals Esports Impact
Hero Accessories won’t have any impact on the competitive scene for Marvel Rivals directly, though the addition of a new cosmetic type could lead to more benefits for returning players in the long term.
While the feature is new, offering exclusive Hero Accessories for players who compete in tournaments or reach certain competitive ranks could entice more players to grind the game. It also allows NetEase to offer additional rewards that aren’t as difficult to make as something like an entirely new cosmetic bundle.
Related Article: Phoenix Ult is INSANE - Marvel Rivals Season 3 Abilities Guide
NetEase has already announced that it will release the first round of accessories in batches across different updates, but there is no concrete release plan after that. As a result, we could see Hero Accessories become a staple of cosmetic updates or weekly store releases moving forward. NetEase should document any changes to the feature.