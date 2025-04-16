How To Unlock Marvel Rivals Costume Customization
As Marvel Rivals' influence expands, the title is offering more options for users to customize their experiences. Season 2 opened with a slew of fresh skin releases, and players are forming 'factions' to chase their competitive goals and establish themselves in like-minded teams. Next, Marvel Rivals is adding chroma palettes so every player can express their unique personality. Let's explore everything about the new chromas, how players can obtain and apply them and what impact they may have on the game.
Marvel Rivals' New Skin Chromas
On April 16 2025, Marvel Rivals' official X.com account announced a much-requested upcoming feature: beginning on the April 17 update, players can purchase skin chromas and apply them to their existing costumes. This will give Marvel Rivals players vast new possibilities for personalizing skins.
The costume chromas will reportedly be sold in palettes, each featuring a different color scheme. Some example palettes we know of include Plasma Pulse (blue and indigo), Phantom Purple (purple and white), Rosy Resilience (rose red and green) and Winter's Wrath (blue, light grey and black).
How Do the Marvel Rivals Skin Chromas Work?
How to Change Marvel Rivals Costume Customization
According to Marvel Rivals' announcement, players must purchase skin chromas before applying them to existing skins. Next, users should navigate to the "Heroes" tab on their homepage and select the character whose chroma they want to change. After clicking on the hero, select the "Costumes" tab option from the top-left drop-down bar. The chromas should appear here and players can directly change them from this page.
How to Get Marvel Rivals Skin Chromas
It seems most Marvel Rivals chromas will be paid, as its social media accounts state players can "head to the store" to "grab your unlock." However, similar cosmetics are occasionally released in Marvel Rivals' battle passes or events, so some could follow that precedent in the future.
Esports Impact
While the new skin chromas will affect all Marvel Rivals players, many esports teams are especially excited. North American org Sentinels, who won the first NA PC Marvel Rivals Championship, responded to the game's initial announcement with a screenshot of their full roster decked out in black and red colors and matching their theme. They seemed enthusiastic about the update, calling it "insane."
Casual players can enjoy the chromas and use them to express their personalities. However, distinct matching color schemes will make team branding easier to recognize at a pro level. Viewers can more easily track and distinguish their favorite team from opponents while watching games. Marvel Rivals' competitive players can use chromas to build a real team identity even on a less intense faction level.
In addition, Marvel Rivals' customization opportunities are another draw for dissatisfied Overwatch 2 fans. The title is notorious for its skin favoritism for heroes like Kiriko, while leaving others like Venture with lacking options. In addition, Overwatch 2's creation process for exclusive OWL outfits was complex. Marvel Rivals' chroma system may ultimately lead to smoother (and more efficient) esports integration while ensuring no heroes are neglected.