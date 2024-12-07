How to Unlock Skins in Marvel Rivals
Costumes are the most iconic part of many superheroes, and Marvel Rivals is well aware of that. But how do you collect the dozens of different skins available for the game’s roster of heroes and villains?
Just like in other popular multiplayer games, Marvel Rivals offers players the chance to equp skins to each hero in the game, changing their looks to match different variants of themselves from across Marvel history. There are a few different ways you can get these alternate costumes, and all of them are very straightforward.
Every Way to Get Costumes in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals has two main ways you can get different skins for your heroes: the Store and the Battle Pass.
The Store is always open, letting you exchange Units or Lettice Costumes of varying costs and themes. This includes several designs based on various comic appearances and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Spider-Man’s suit from No Way Home and Iron Man from Avengers Endgame.
Marvel Rivals also offers players a chance to unlock unique skins via its dual-tiered battle pass. The regular battle pass will offer fewer rewards game’s first battle pass only having one skin you can claim for free. If you want access to every exclusive skin during a season, you will need to purchase the Luxury Battle Pass, which will let you claim all rewards from each page.
Depending on what platform you are playing on, NetEase might offer exclusive Marvel Rivals skins you can claim. For example, on PlayStation, an exclusive Skarlet Spider skin for Spider-Man is available for free—though be wary of the game’s lack of crossprogression.
You can also earn free skins via special Bundle Codes or Twitch Drops, such as the special Iron Man Armor Model 42.