Esports illustrated

How to use Battle Assist in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Your quick guide to using battle assist in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

Sage Datuin

Image via Bandai Namco Screenshot

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero can be quite an overwhelming experience for players new to fighting games. 

With an expansive roster of 181 characters already in Sparking! Zero paired with the upcoming Sparking! Zero DLC characters coming to the game, it’s understandable to feel overwhelmed by everything you need to know.

One of the biggest questions new players have for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is how they can make the game a little bit easier to start. While there is a lot of knowledge needed to learn the game, Sparking! Zero’s battle assist feature allows players to pick up the game’s mechanics quickly.

Here is your guide to Battle Assist and what settings you need to unlock new potential.

What is Battle Assist in Sparking! Zero?

Battle Assist is Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero’s setting allows new players to gain assistance for combos during matches. So instead of needing to remember certain combos and setups, your buttons to do more damage will be set easier.

Your default settings for battling can be quite confusing if your association with fighting games is button-mashing. However, the battle assist makes this way of playing more manageable. These are the settings you will need.

What Settings to Use for Battle Assist in Sparking! Zero?

Baby Vegeta Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
Image via Bandai Namco Screenshot

So there are six primary settings that you will need to pay attention to. If you are a new player, you should keep five of the settings “On”. One of the options, “Recovery Assist” is interchangeable depending on your preference toward recovery from Rush Attacks. Either option is good for new players, but it all comes down to preference as it can be an adjustment for some players.

Here are the setting combinations you'll use to access battle assist in Sparking! Zero:

  • Recovery Assist: On/Off (Our preference is On)
  • Combo Assist: On
  • Follow-Up Attack Assist: On
  • Recovery Assist: On
  • Dragon Dash Assist: On
  • Dragon Dash Attack Assist: On

That’s everything you need to know about the Battle Assist function for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Those looking for a more comprehensive guide on Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero should check out our Release Guide, which details all game editions available to players Additionally, those looking to improve their game should check out our guide on how to deflect Ki Blasts and beams.

Published
Sage Datuin
SAGE DATUIN

Sage got his start in esports as a volunteer writer in 2016 for esports organization, Dignitas. Since then, he has continued to work on his craft as a journalist and reporter for a number of established esports publications, such as esports.gg, Unikrn, Akshon Esports, Howla, The Player’s Lobby, Nerd Street Gamers, and most recently Dot Esports. Now, as a member of Esports Illustrated’s content team, Sage’s primary duties are centered around creating groundbreaking written and video content about the esports industry that impacts the community in a meaningful way. Sage graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology and Informatics. There, he was a member of the Rutgers Esports Executive Board, both as the head of the fighting game community and a videographer/photographer for the Content team.

Home/News