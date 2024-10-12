How to use Battle Assist in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero can be quite an overwhelming experience for players new to fighting games.
With an expansive roster of 181 characters already in Sparking! Zero paired with the upcoming Sparking! Zero DLC characters coming to the game, it’s understandable to feel overwhelmed by everything you need to know.
One of the biggest questions new players have for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is how they can make the game a little bit easier to start. While there is a lot of knowledge needed to learn the game, Sparking! Zero’s battle assist feature allows players to pick up the game’s mechanics quickly.
Here is your guide to Battle Assist and what settings you need to unlock new potential.
What is Battle Assist in Sparking! Zero?
Battle Assist is Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero’s setting allows new players to gain assistance for combos during matches. So instead of needing to remember certain combos and setups, your buttons to do more damage will be set easier.
Your default settings for battling can be quite confusing if your association with fighting games is button-mashing. However, the battle assist makes this way of playing more manageable. These are the settings you will need.
What Settings to Use for Battle Assist in Sparking! Zero?
So there are six primary settings that you will need to pay attention to. If you are a new player, you should keep five of the settings “On”. One of the options, “Recovery Assist” is interchangeable depending on your preference toward recovery from Rush Attacks. Either option is good for new players, but it all comes down to preference as it can be an adjustment for some players.
Here are the setting combinations you'll use to access battle assist in Sparking! Zero:
- Recovery Assist: On/Off (Our preference is On)
- Combo Assist: On
- Follow-Up Attack Assist: On
- Dragon Dash Assist: On
- Dragon Dash Attack Assist: On
That's everything you need to know about the Battle Assist function for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.